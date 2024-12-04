DA's Helen Zille Slams President Cyril Ramaphosa for Reshuffling Thembi Simelane
- President Cyril Ramaphosa ruffled the Democratic Alliance's (DA) feathers with his decision to reshuffle his cabinet
- The party slammed him for not placing former Justice Minister Thembi Simelane on special leave
- Ramaphosa instead moved her from the Department of Justice to the Department of Human Settlements
JOHANNESBURG—President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to reshuffle his cabinet and move Thembi Simelane to the Human Settlements portfolio angered the DA. The DA wanted her placed on special leave.
Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle unappreciated
Ramaphosa announced his cabinet reshuffle on 3 December 2024. He swapped the Justice and Human Settlements Ministers. Mmamoloko Kubayi is now the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, and Thembi Simelane is the new Minister of Human Settlements.
The DA's Federal Chair, Helen Zille, called Ramaphosa out for not placing Simelane on special leave. She emphasised that Ramaphosa knew that Simelane faced allegations of being involved in the VBS Mutual Bank looting before she was appointed as justice minister. Zille believes that she should have been placed on special leave.
South Africans weigh in
South Africans on Facebook shared their views on the reshuffling of the cabinet.
Nkosi Morwe said:
"It seems Simelane is Ramaphosa's side-chick. He's too protective."
Tebogo Pula said:
"The problem with the president is that he is very slow to act. His excuse will be that he is still applying his mind."
Johannes Kamfer said:
"It's far from fitting! With allegations of corruption against her, she should be removed from all public responsibilities."
Solly Palare said:
"This is how they reward corruption."
Tau Tenyane said:
"It seems the 43% election outcome didn't affect this party."
DA calls for Simelane's resignation
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the DA called for Thembi Simelane to resign from her position.
The party said that her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting was unacceptable and she must step down.
