A foreign national who owns a spaza shop was a victim of mob justice in Limpopo after he allegedly killed a person

The incident happened in Malamulele in Limpopo after an argument went wrong, resulting in the man allegedly killing him

The community tracked him down and severely assaulted him before the South African Police Service came to his rescue

MALAMULELE, LIMPOPO — A spaza shop owner in Malamulele in Limpopo was severely assaulted in the act of mob justice after he allegedly killed someone. The South African Police Service rescued and then arrested him.

Mob justice because of alleged murder

SABC News reported that the suspect, a man and his friend argued outside his shop. The argument escalated when the shop owner reportedly stabbed and killed the man. He also injured the man's friend.

The community then tracked him down, and when they found him, they cornered him and severely assaulted him in an act of mob justice. The police came to his rescue and took him to the hospital, where he was under police guard. A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened.

SA believes it was self-defence

South Africans on Facebook, while condemning the alleged murder, believed the man may have acted to protect himself.

Musa Kaka said:

"Definitely did that in self-defence."

Enoe Enoe asked:

"What was the motive of the killing? We don't know yet. Maybe he was defending himself from criminals entering his shop."

Danny Pools said:

"Surely the guys cannot be attacked for no reason."

Andile Mguni asked:

"What if it was self-defence?"

Dipolelo Mantswe said:

"They must have been fighting over a woman.Women bring problems in our lives."

Theresho Kgomoswana said:

"People are taking advantage of foreign nationals."

