A man was killed in an alleged mob justice attack following accusations of carrying out house break-ins

The Limpopo police arrived at the scene in a village to find the victim's body with multiple injuries

Citizens believe the attack is a sign that many people in South Africa have lost faith in the police

An angry mob allegedly killed a suspected thief in Limpopo. Image: Mujahid Safodien and Stock photo

LIMPOPO - A man was killed in Muswodi Dipeni village, Limpopo, in what appears to be a case of mob justice. He was accused of house break-ins within the community.

Suspect killed by angry mob

According to TimesLIVE, the police arrived at the scene to discover the victim's body with multiple injuries. The authorities confirmed his death.

The incident prompted condemnation from acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers.

Appeal for information

The police appealed to the community to come forward with any information regarding suspects involved in the murder.

SA discusses mob justice incident

South Africans on social media said they can understand why citizens are taking matters into their own hands.

See some of the comments below:

Bongani Mgubela said:

"Our people have had enough of criminals and the inaction of the men in blue."

Jan Oosthuizen mentioned:

"It will become the justice system eventually."

Crispin Mwanza wrote:

"He got what he deserved."

Aria Jula posted:

"There's going to be more of that now. It's a sign of a broken state where very little works and people no longer believe the police and the courts are on their side."

Siphelo Mzilikazi Mfeketho commented:

"We have lost hope in our justice system. This is the only way to deal with criminals!"

C'pho Maleka suggested:

"Legalise mob justice."

Syabonga Blangwe added:

"No nonsense approach to criminals. Bravo to that close-knit community."

KZN woman faces wrath of mob justice

In another article, Briefly News reported that community members of an informal settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, attacked a woman for allegedly shackling her child while she was away.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram says the seven-year-old little girl was spotted inside a shack chained to a rafter.

