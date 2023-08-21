Community Members Turn to Mob Justice After a KZN Woman Chained Her Child and Left, SA Left Furious: "Cruelty"
- A KwaZulu-Natal woman was assaulted by community members for her cruel actions against her daughter
- The woman who lived in an informal settlement in Redcliffe reportedly chained her daughter to a rafter and left her alone
- South Africans applauded the community for looking out for the child but were left heartbroken by the trauma experienced by the little girl
DURBAN - Community members of an informal settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, attacked a woman for allegedly shackling her child while she was away.
In a statement seen by Briefly News, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram says the seven-year-old little girl was spotted inside a shack and was chained to a rafter.
Community retaliates against mom
Balarm explained that RUSA received a call requesting assistance on Sunday, 20 August, about a mother being assaulted by a mob.
The caller stated that a few residents were walking past the woman's home when they noticed the child shackled in metal chains.
"The chain was fastened with a lock. The opposite end was secured to a rafter along the roof. The child is believed to be approximately seven years old," said Balram.
It is believed that the mother chained her child before leaving the house earlier that morning. When she returned home, community members began assaulting her with sticks.
She ran away from the crowd and locked herself in the house.
Woman and child taken away
Balram explained that when RUSA officers arrived at the scene, they were met by the crowd and police officers from Verulam SAPS.
The woman and her young daughter were taken away by the police and transported to the police station.
Mzansi furious at mom who shackled her kid
The events that happened in the informal settlement in Redcliffe made many South Africans angry. Many commended the community for standing up for the little girl.
Here's what they had to say:
Niren Singh said:
"Good work by the community, she deserves what she got, how can a mother be so cruel to her own child? Well done, community, you earned my respect!"
Rosch Naidoo said:
"Glad the community took care of this. Humanity is everyone’s business collectively. The child needs counselling. The mother needs a mental home…"
Bongani DBongs Mthembu commented:
"No excuse or justification for this cruelty..."
Megan-Jodelle Jasmin said:
"This woman is mentally unstable. My heart aches for this child. "
Nerisha Kemraj Ramjiwan said:
"Sad to see. It's likely that this was done due to having no access/means to daycare facilities. On the one hand, the mother wants the child to be safe at home, on the other hand, she is being cruel to go through such extreme measures..."
Abusive Gauteng mom arrested
Briefly News previously reported that an abusive mother had been arrested after a viral video of her brutally assaulting her young child caused widespread outrage on social media.
Police officers arrested the woman after the toddler's father opened a case at the Norwood Police Station. The child was also taken away from the woman And handed over to the Department of Social Development to be placed in a safe children's home.
According to two social media, the lady filmed herself kicking her child to get back at the father, who had allegedly broken up with her, IOL reported.
