The three suspects were severely beaten and one of them died from the injuries while the other two were saved by the police

The suspects were allegedly arrested and released because they did not confess to killing their friend

JOHANNESBURG - A man allegedly died and two others were injured when the community members of Gomora, in Johannesburg east demanded justice for a murdered man.

A mob attack in Gomora left one person dead and two others injured. Image: Getty Images.

Mob justice in Gomora leaves one dead and two injured

According to the Daily Sun, the incident took place on Thursday 23 March. The three suspects reportedly conspired to kill their friend and buried him in a shallow grave.

The publication further stated that an eyewitness revealed that one of the suspects confessed to the community that they killed their friend, but doesn't remember where they buried the body.

Police arrest and release suspects

The two suspects were allegedly saved by the police from the raging community. Gauteng police spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said two of the three suspects were arrested but later released because they did not confess to the crime. He said:

"The case wasn't enrolled, and the family of the missing young man is still searching for him."

Durban family of 3 gunned down in alleged drug-related drive-by shooting, SA mourns: “Sad for the little girl”

In other news, Briefly News reported that a family of three from Durban were tragically killed in what appears to be a drug- and gang-related drive-by shooting on Tuesday, 21 March.

Brandon Kalicharan, his wife Jeconiah Pillay and their nine-year-old daughter were gunned down when the Volkswagen Amarok they were travelling in was sprayed with high-calibre bullets on Peters Road in Springfield Park.

Paramedics declared both Kalicharan and Pillay dead at the scene of the drive-by, while their child succumbed to her wounds after being rushed to hospital in critical condition, TimesLIVE reported.

