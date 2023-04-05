Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has u-turned on National Treasury's decision to grant Eskom a PFMA exemption

The government's decision was announced on Wednesday, 5 April, following public outcry

South Africans are cautiously celebrating the government's decision to withdraw the exemption

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has decided to withdraw the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) exemption granted to Eskom on Wednesday, 5 April.

This comes after citizens and political organisations stood against the National Treasury's decision, saying it would fuel corruption at Eskom.

National Treasury withdraws Eskom exemption after discussion with the Auditor-General

Godongwana told Members of Parliament (MPs) that the National Treasury had a discussion with the Auditor-General and decided to withdraw the gazetted exemption, reports News24.

"In the light of those comments and comments from the public, we have decided to withdraw the gazette for now and have more detailed discussions with the AG and Eskom's auditors so that the framing is proper and the checks and balances are tightened."

According to SABC News, if the National Treasury moved ahead with the PFMA exemption, Eskom would not be required to report irregular, wasteful, and fruitless expenditures for the next three years.

South Africans weigh in on the Eskom exemption being withdrawn

@ZukxDaKid said:

"Withdrawn because there was an outcry "

@nonlinearnodes said:

"Withdrawn because people noticed…"

@southy_citizen said:

"Did they mention that this exemption has actually been in place for the last two years? They just got exposed and now they are backtracking what happened to all those important reasons for the exemption that the minister outlined? The PR administration is in full swing!"

@Vammy40568665 said:

"We should make it a norm to read the government gazette these people are busy selling the country, kancane kancane."

@Sandton_prof said:

"You just know that elections are close when ANC listen to people. We should deal with them next year."

@Mosadihube said:

"So the exemption awarded to @Eskom_SA is withdrawn! What was the exemption for in the first place? I’m happy at @ParliamentofRSA is addressing this irregularity and quite baffling exemption."

