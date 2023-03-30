Parliamentary watchdog Scopa will finally have a discussion about corruption at Eskom with André de Ruyter

The former Eskom CEO accepted Scopa's invitation after weeks of radio silence from De Ruyter

SOuth Africans are concerned about De Ruyter's safety, given the dirt he allegedly has on some high-profile politicians

CAPE TOWN - Ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has agreed to go to Parliament to discuss corruption at the power utility with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

André de Ruyter has agreed to meet with Scopa to elaborate on allegations of corruption at Eskom. Image: Aaron M. Sprecher & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The Parliamentary watchdog's chair, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, announced on Thursday, 30 March, that he received a response to an invite issued on 17 March that De Ruyter would appear before Scopa.

The former CEO agreed that he would present a written submission on allegations of corruption he made before leaving the ailing power utility. De Ruyter also left it up to the Scopa to decide when he should appear before the committee.

André de Ruyter's interview on corruption at Eskom landed him on Scopa's radar

The Scopa's invite came after De Ruyter's explosive interview on Etv's My Guest Tonight With Annika Larsen. The ex-CEO accused a high-profile ANC minister of sticking his fingers in the cookie jar at Eskom.

De Ruyter also shed light on widespread corruption and criminality at the power utility.

Hlengwa said the committee felt it was of supreme importance that De Ruyter debriefs Scopa so the watchdog could fulfil its constitutional mandate of holding Eskom accountable, TimesLIVE reported.

South African worry about Andre de Ruyter's safety after exposing corruption at Eskom

Here's what people are saying:

@Jakarandajim suggested:

"This man needs a bodyguard. Should be allowed to testify remotely."

@Village_babe said:

"If he's not doing it online at an undisclosed location then he better have his will and paperwork in place. Otherwise, RIP in advance."

@AhEbMa_Waa asked:

"Oh goodness! What are the chances of us hearing he has been shot dead on a highway/road whilst driving to or from this session?"

@Madodasolaniya1 added:

"I feel for him, our country failing to protect whistleblowers."

@LungeloN_Zulu commented:

"I'm going to need him to bring the whole Hous of Cards down."

