Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter reportedly gave National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola a brief about Eskom's corruption

De Ruyter alleged that two senior officials within President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet were behind the extensive illegal dealings at Eskom

South Africans are unimpressed with the report that De Ruyter briefed Masemola and say he should have opened a case instead

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has done his due diligence and reported the corruption allegations to the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola.

André de Ruyter reportedly did his part and reported Eskom's corruption to the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Images: Michele Spatari & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

De Ruyter reportedly also briefed Masemola about the four alleged criminal cartels bringing Eskom to its knees in Mpumalanga, according to News24.

Four criminal cartels at Eskom under investigation

According to IOL, the four cartels operating in Mpumalanga are allegedly under investigation for their conduct at coal-fired power stations in the province.

A private investigation firm has also found evidence of nefarious illegal activity at the state-owned power utility.

Last week, De Ruyter dropped the alarming news that two senior officials within President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet have been at the helm of the corruption at Eskom. De Ruyter stated that he informed a minister about the corruption and senior official in the presidency.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said that he was the minister De Ruyter informed about the corruption allegations at Eskom. However, Ramaphosa's national security advisor, Sydney Mufamadi, denied ever being informed about the names of the people behind the corruption.

Mafamadi also stated that he helped De Ruyter set up a meeting with the National Police Commissioner to brief him about the corruption claims.

South Africans wondering if Andre de Ruyter submitted evidence on Eskom corruption allegations

South Africans are unsure about the news that De Ruyter reported the corruption taking place at Eskom to the country's top cop. Some people seem convinced that the latest report is merely a campaign to sanitise the former CEO's image.

Here are some comments:

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"Local media doing everything to sanitise this guy’s image. A wonder to witness."

@thepatriotRSA said:

"Did he also submit evidence?"

@Andrea_21T said:

"As a country, we are going to be in so much trouble when loadshedding is at its worst. So something needs to happen before that day comes. There needs to be a turnaround."

@SiyaMfundisi said:

"You are trying your best to cover for this man, he should have laid charges when he knew these guys were eating Eskom money illegally, not to go and gossip with the police Commisioner."

@Stage4now said:

"What is to brief in this context? Did he open a case or just a brief"

@Andrea_21T said:

"Did he formally give names yet? Because I think a lot of us have our suspicions. With him out, loadshedding will continue, so use critical thinking. The ruling party is the common denominator, and clearly, their actions have led us here."

@DidiSegapo said:

"He should have laid charges in terms of the law. That means deposing of an affidavit for the HAWKS & NPA to act. These “briefings” smack of cover-up. He let the country down and criminalised himself. It’s not too late. He can still do it. But he won’t escape criminal liability."

@001Tax said:

"He had the time to brief the General but did not open a case. Also, the General did not advise that he must open a case. "

@Ancestorsassoc1 said:

"The law requires him to open a case not to brief the highest-ranking police."

SIU to contact ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to discuss corruption allegations, Mzansi says, "it's about time"

Briefly News previously reported that a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) team has been instructed by Andy Mothibi to approach former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter over his corruption allegations at the state-owned power utility.

De Ruyter swiftly left office before serving his notice period after launching scathing allegations against the ANC and certain ministers, alleging that they are behind Eskom's downfall.

According to SABC News, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explained that De Ruyter's allegations are of interest to the organisation.

