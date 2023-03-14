The Democratic Alliance is taking action against striking workers from the National Health and Allied Workers' Union

The opposition party plans on filing charges against the union following the death of a pregnant woman, allegedly as a result of the strike

Some South Africans agree with the DA's decision, while others believe that the party should focus its energy on the government

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to lay criminal charges against the National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) after the death of a pregnant woman.

The Democratic Alliance has promised to file criminal charges against striking Nehawu workers. Image: Luba Lesolle & Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Thandokuhulhe Mlotshwa passed away at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg after Striking healthcare workers allegedly denied her entry to Grey's Hospital for several hours.

Nehawu workers allegedly deny Thandokuhulhe Mlotshwa access to Pietermartizburg's Grey's Hospital

Mlotshwa, who was seven months pregnant when she died, sustained a severe head injury after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while on her way to a routine check-up.

According to KwaZulu Private Ambulance paramedic Hans Hartman, emergency services personnel begged the protesting workers to grant them access to Grey's Hospital, eNCA reported.

The striking workers allegedly told Hartman that they didn't care if the woman died and that her family must deal with the government.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers and the main opposition party's provincial health spokesperson Edwin Baptie said charges would be laid at the Loop Street South African Police Service on Tuesday, 14 March.

Nehawu accuses DA of Nehawu of politicising the death of the pregnant lady

Nehawu tried to absolve itself of any blame by accusing the DA of politicising Mlotshwa's death.

The union's regional secretary Mazwi Ngubane said that he was at Grey's Hospital when Mlotshwa was allegedly denied access and claimed protestors did not prevent anyone from receiving government assistance, TimesLIVE reported.

Ngubane said:

"We serve the community and we will never gamble with their lives. We wish the family could deal with the department of health directly, as they are the ones that fail to provide assistance."

South Africans are divided about DA's decision to charge Nehawu

Below is how South Africans reacted to the DA's plan to charge Nehawu for the death of Thandokuhulhe Mlotshwa.

@HeindeJager2 said:

"I would rather support the family with a civil claim against NEHAWU."

@Khokane asked:

"Why not charge the government?"

@mstauree commented

"Poor woman, she must have been so scared."

@Constitution_94 demanded:

"Arrest Nehawu thugs!"

@TshwaaneSello claimed:

"ANC looted PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic where we lost more health workers & patients due to a lack of PPE's no one laid charges against them."

@MadlalaHlengiw1 added:

"Those nurses are pure evil aibo."

@lycotonum stated:

"I don't care if the DA is using this for politicking. I hope all the parties decide to do the same."

@Puti_it_in complained:

"The poor suffer because of these heartless union thugs."

Pietermaritzburg man dies after not receiving medical attention, family blames Nehawu health workers’ strike

Briefly News earlier reported that a family from KwaZulu-Natal has blamed the ongoing National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union healthcare strike for the death of their loved one.

Parthiben Perumal Naido was admitted to Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on 27 February. The 58-year-old man died on Saturday morning, 11 March.

According to his daughter, Melani Naidoo, her father had a cyst under his liver and gallstones.

