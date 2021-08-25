Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is moving his legal battle with the ruling party to the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, 25 August

Magashule was suspended back in May for his failure to comply with the ANC's step aside rule and is now challenging his suspension

To add to this, Magashule wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to be suspended and the SCA to grant him leave to appeal his suspension

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ace Magashule's is moving his legal battle with the African National Congress (ANC) forward to the Supreme Court of Appeal. The suspended ANC member is in a battle with the ruling party. Magashule is fighting his May suspension.

Magashule is hoping that the SCA will grant him leave to appeal his suspension. In May, Magashule was suspended by the ruling party through a letter signed by his deputy Jessie Duarte. The letter explained that the suspension would be temporary as investigations are underway.

Magashule now wants the court to reverse the decision made by the Johannesburg High Court to approve his suspension from the governing party.

Suspended SG Ace Magashule is taking the ANC matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, 25 August. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

IOL reported that Magashule was one of many ANC leaders who were informed that they had to step aside or face suspension if they were facing charges of or implicated in corruption. The suspended SG is arguing that President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent reshuffle of Cabinet included appointments of leaders who were included in those facing serious charges of corruption.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A report by SABC News stated that Magashule also would like the court to back his resolution to have the President suspended from his position in the ruling party. Prior to all of this, the High Court reportedly ruled that the ANC was within its right to suspend Magashule after he did not comply with its step-aside rule.

Magashule is convinced that a higher court will make a different decision.

Ace Magashule cries foul, points accusing finger at NPA

Previously, Briefly News reported that Magashule accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), of being in cahoots with the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and his former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota per News24.

The latter has been identified as a key witness in the corruption trial. Speaking outside the court following the proceedings.

According to a TimesLIVE report, Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi and others are accused of illegally benefiting from a R255 million asbestos eradication tender that was allocated during the former's tenure as Premier of the Free State. Magashule's trial, in which he is facing corruption, fraud and money laundering charges, has been postponed to 19 October.

However, unsatisfied with the decision, the anti-apartheid activist made the utterances that the delays are a "well-calculated and deliberate move" to keep him in court.

He added that they are designed to keep him away from the structures of the ruling party, in which he holds a position of power.

Source: Briefly.co.za