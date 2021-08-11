Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has, among a slew of claims, accused the NPA of being in cahoots with the FBI

Magashule made the utterances following the postponement of his multi-million-rand asbestos corruption case at the Bloemfontein High Court

The NPA has strongly dismissed the allegations by the suspended ANC politician, citing that the State is prepared to prove him wrong in court

The African National Congress' (ANC) suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule has come out firing following the postponement of his multi-million rand asbestos corruption case at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday.

Magashule accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), among other things, of being in cahoots with the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and his former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota per News24.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Magashule has, among other things, accused the NPA of being in cahoots with the United States' FBI. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Pool.

Magashule adamant NPA is resorting to dirty tactics

The latter has been identified as a key witness in the corruption trial. Speaking outside the court following the proceedings, Magashula said:

"My fear is that they [State] may even threaten and compel Cholota to write a false statement. But because I know I haven't done anything [wrong] I'm not worried," said the suspended ANC top six official.

"Whether Cholota is a State witness or not a State witness because there is no cent I've taken from the government," Magashule added vehemently.

According to a TimesLIVE report, Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi and others, are accused of illegally benefiting from a R255 million asbestos eradication tender that was allocated during the former's tenure as premier of the Free State.

State dismisses Magashule's claims, prepared to disprove allegations

The NPA has strongly dismissed the allegations by the suspended ANC politician, even citing that the State is prepared to prove him wrong in court. Mthunzi Mhaga, the NPA's spokesperson said:

"There is no truth in his allegations and they will be proved untrue at the trial. We will present a damning case against all [of the] accused in the matter since we have the evidence to guide us."

Magashule's trial, in which he is facing corruption, fraud and money laundering charges, has been postponed to 19 October.

However, unsatisfied with the decision, the anti-apartheid activist made the utterances that the delays are a "well-calculated and deliberate move" to keep him in court.

He added that they are designed to keep him away from the structures of the ruling party, in which he holds a position of power.

"ANC officials were right when they said these charges were insubstantial because that's what they said. I am not saying these things out of my head and, I'm sure, on record we'll prove that these are insubstantial charges."

