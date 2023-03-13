The Public Protector's Office's findings in the Phala Phala farm theft saga leave a lot to be desired

Many South Africans, including opposition parties such as the EFF and the DA, are unhappy that President Cyril Ramaphosa was cleared of any wrongdoing

Some South Africans have weighed in on the preliminary report findings and feel like there is no rule of law in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's Office has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing concerning the Phala Phala farm theft scandal and many South Africans are not happy.

The EFF has expressed disdain after the Public Protector's office cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala matter. Images: Brenton Geach & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

The long-awaited Phala Phala preliminary report, which is subject to change, was sent to four complainants by the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

Acting Public Protector points the finger at Major-General Wally Rhoode

According to the Daily Maverick, the acting PP found that Ramaphosa did his due diligence by reporting the incident to the Presidential Protection Service, Major-General Wally Rhoode.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

However, Gcaleka indicated that Rhoode was in the wrong by conducting an off-the-books investigation into the theft of $580 000 (around R10 million) from Ramaphosa's game farm in Limpopo.

The acting PP also found that the allegations that the president failed to report the theft to the police and ordered Rhoode to launch an illegal investigation are unsubstantiated.

Gcaleka also added that there is no basis that Ramaphosa violated the Executive Ethics Code.

EFF calls acting Public Protector's report "nonsensical"

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have weighed in on the PP's Phala Phala report and the opposition party is unhappy with the findings.

According to EWN, the Red Berets called the report nonsensical because the report placed the blame on agencies such as the police. The EFF also stated that the report lacked basic logic and objectivity.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen stated that he would draft a response to the acting PP in hopes of changing the outcome of the findings, indicating that the report was filled with contradictions.

South Africans outraged by Phala Phala report findings

@Mvelase_Sfiso said:

"@PublicProtector @ConCourtSA @OCJ_RSA these 3 are working for @CyrilRamaphosa don't ever trust @SAPoliceService and Bheki Cele. Just take the law into your hands, SA."

@Chris80109155 said:

"It's not like people expected EFF to accept the report. EFF should start by asking their leader, "see-eye-see" Julius Malema to provide a video clip of President Cyril Ramaphosa counting money on a flight. Julius "Silima" Malema promised the people, he must fulfil it."

@rvheriwa said:

"With all the evidence levelled against him, he still managed to walk free. Would an ordinary citizen be set free? No one is above the law unless you're rich."

@Edson99037425 said:

"Some people are lucky, honestly. Or let me say people in power win everything. It happened when Mr Zuma was in power, and it is also happening now under Mr Ramaphosa, but still, you will hear someone saying to report cases to the police or relevant institutions."

Phala Phala: Presidency says Cyril Ramaphosa did not have to declare stolen US dollars, SA outraged

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans have rubbished claims suggesting it was not President Cyril Ramaphosa's responsibility to declare the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm.

This comes after the Presidency said the onus of declaring the US dollars fell upon the cattle buyer and not on the management of the farm during receipt of payment. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that Ramaphosa had no obligation to declare the money to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Magwenya made the comments after DA members submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application to Sars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News