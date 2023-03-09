South African actor Themba Robin created a humorous TikTok post about President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm scandal

In the video, Robin takes on the character of a British wildlife documentary host who discovers a new creature in SA called Phala Phalus Taxivadus

The Phala Phala farm scandal involves allegations of theft of millions of US dollars from Ramaphosa's farm, which has led to calls for his resignation from various political parties

Presenting the Phala Phalus Taxivadus. @thembarobin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

South African funnyman and actor Themba Robin recently created a TikTok post that makes fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal. He takes on the character of a British wildlife documentary host who discovers a new creature in SA: Phala Phalus Taxivadus.

Phala Phalus Taxivadus is a couch that can hide all your money

The actor uses a couch as the creature that can help you hide all your money from the tax man - much the like the President allegedly did. You can watch the video below:

What is, is the Phala Phala farm scandal?

According to TimesLive, in June, former spy boss Arthur Fraser filed criminal charges against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station for his alleged involvement in the theft of millions of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Waterberg.

The theft was reportedly concealed by criminals colluding with Ramaphosa's domestic worker. According to Fraser, Ramaphosa did not report the crime to the authorities, hiding it from them.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed the theft but refuted the allegations of the President's involvement. Magwenya stated that upon being informed of the robbery, the President reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation. He also affirmed that the President is willing to collaborate with any law-enforcement investigation of the matter.

The controversy surrounding the alleged involvement of Ramaphosa in the theft has led to calls for his resignation from various political parties and NGOs. However, the President has maintained his innocence and vowed to cooperate with the investigation.

As quoted by Magwenya:

"President Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law-enforcement investigation of these matters."

Netizens weighed in on the video, giving props to Themba

Here is what they had to say:

@Mr Bhengu

"The genius beyond this is unPresidented..."

@Charles Nonde added:

"The cyril experience "

@Mabokhels humoured:

"The funniest part is that he did not iron his hemp..coz of load shedding "

@willemv6 said:

"I'd rather hear "why hallo there" instead of "my fellow citizens"

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his businesses' taxes are in order

In other Cyril Ramaphosa news, Briefly News revealed that the revenue service stated that the President and his businesses were current on all tax payments after Ramaphosa gave Sars the green light to disclose his tax affairs, according to SABC News.

South Africans say President Ramaphosa's tax compliance won't distract citizens from alleged corruption surrounding the Phala Phala burglary.

@madimetjame accused:

"Cyril is a crook and he can only be trusted by those who are also stealing from the state."

