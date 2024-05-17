Many social media users were perplexed at seeing pictures of older men purported to be cellphone snatchers

Reports say community members apprehended the trio after they stole a phone from a woman in Buccleuch, Johannesburg

Netizens were questioning the alleged perpetrators' ages and what roles they played in their roles in family and communities

Social media users were surprised by three seemingly mature men caught stealing a cellphone in Buccleuch, Johannesburg. Images: Stock Images

Three cellphone thieves were reportedly met with mob justice, but netizens could not help but notice their mature stature.

Cellphone bandits captured

It's alleged the armed men snatched a woman's phone before dashing to their getaway vehicle in Buccleuch, Johannesburg.

Community members spotted the culprits and started pelting their car with stones, which didn't get far before it broke down. A report by @MDNnewss revealed that residents seized the three and instituted their own form of justice, later torching the getaway vehicle. The online publication said that one of the suspects jumped into the river while an ambulance rescued the other two.

South Africans question the age of cellphone thieves

Many social media users who saw the pictures of the alleged perps couldn't help but notice how the men seemed mature and could be fathers or grandfathers.

@CalliePhakathi asked:

“Bathong, such old people? Whose parents are these?”

@ishy_msipa questioned:

“How can you be that old and be a cellphone thief??”

@KciCharlie commented:

“These are old men who should be setting examples for young men to become better, but they are doing something else.”

@RossoCRSA said:

“That getaway car was never going to escape the speed of those stones anyway”

@blivashe stated:

“They are so old bandla.”

