The investigation of slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes is ongoing, and the SAPS have shared an update

Investigators have reportedly identified several getaway vehicles which the suspects allegedly used

The rapper was gunned down in Durban outside Wish on Florida along with his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

An update, no matter how small it is, is better than no update. Investigators have allegedly identified several vehicles which were used as getaways by the suspected killers of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

As Mzansi continues to call for investigators to catch AKA's killers, the SAPS shared that they are making little progress. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Getaway vehicles used by killers identified

According to the KwaZulu Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed this during a media briefing.

Mkhwanazi claimed that the suspected killers also allegedly used these vehicles as portals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We have identified a couple of vehicles that were used. Some were used as getaways, and some as portals. Some might have been used by people after, and we suspect to be suspects."

Police await ballistics on weapon retrieved

The South African Police Services investigators are working alongside the National Prosecuting Authorities to solve this murder.

They have also reportedly retrieved a firearm in Umlazi, Durban and are waiting for tests to be concluded on the weapon.

After retrieving several cellphone data from their list of people of interest, they are waiting to communicate with the NPA so they can start bringing people in for questioning.

After they gain enough evidence, the case would be taken to court.

Watch the clip from the briefing posted by @Newzroom405 below:

The Megacy weighs in on new findings

Following the media briefing, the Megacy wishes to know who pulled the trigger and orchestrated the murder. Updates have not provided any comfort to many people, as some have boldly stated that they have lost trust in the justice system.

@JerryVanLamola said:

"They always find the gun first."

@TaNturaTsotsi asked:

"When are they catching the killers? Do they want to wait until they run away?"

@KitsoDaKit said:

"We want the person who ordered the hit on Aka Forbes . Not the gun."

Mzansi Rubbishes KZN Police development claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, the KZN police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said that the police have started building a case.

He shared that they had identified new suspects and were working to build a strong case. Mzansi, however, rubbished this and cautioned the police not to jeopardise the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News