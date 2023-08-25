The KZN police claim to have identified new suspects linked to AKA's murder

According to Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the police have started building a case

The announcement has been slammed by social media users who think it will jeopardise the investigation

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has reported that new suspects around the murder of AKA have been identified. Images: @akaworldwide/Instagram @blavk_rebel/Instagram

Source: Instagram

There finally has been some development with finding the killers of South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who is popularly known as AKA.

AKA was assassinated outside a Durban restaurant along with former manager Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane on 10 February 2023.

KZN police identify suspects in AKA's case

An independent news reporter tweeted the update on his timeline:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The perpetrators who shot and killed rapper AKA and his companion Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane have reportedly been identified by police in Kwazulu-Natal. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the commissioner of KZN police, claims that they are compiling strong evidence before making any arrests in this case."

Check out his tweet below:

Tweeps unimpressed with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's announcement

Some people on Twitter met the developments with annoyance, indicating that it would disrupt the investigation. Meanwhile, others felt it was a waste of the state's funds.

@Paledian concluded:

"Just leave this case and focus funds elsewhere. You will never arrest these people."

@uMaster_Sandz sarcastically said:

"They have been identifying them since day one."

@Andygassant added:

"So they can have time to escape?"

@Sbuddahmlangeni commented:

"They've been saying that for the past few months and end up arresting the wrong people."

@Sirboring_26 frustratedly said:

"Same thing with Senzo and look at the court case! More twist and turns, than the 'Days of our Lives'."

@Zakes_ngidi added:

"Why would you tell the media this? Now they will run away."

@Ntobeko73259724 was fed up:

"No man they need to make an arrest, not irritate us with investigation stories."

Mzansi frustrated with Senzo Meyiwa's case

In a related Briefly News story, netizens have become upset with the never-ending twists and turns in the murder trial of slain Orlando Pirates goalie Senzo Meyiwa.

Witness number 10, Sergeant Mandla Masondo, claimed that the gun used to kill the footballer belonged to suspect number 5, Mthobisi Mncube.

The sergeant was later discredited, making South Africans feel more disgruntled with the police and justice system.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News