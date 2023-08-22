A Business Forum Summit held by BRICS was interrupted by Jay-Z's December 4th

The song blasted out on speakers as industry minister Ebrahim Patel invited his Brazillian counterpart, Fernando Haddad

Social media users were entertained by the disruption and worried about the sound man

Jay Z's December 4th interrupted the BRICS Business Forum Summit as Brazillian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad took the stage. Images: Andressa Anholete/Bloomberg, Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The first day of the annual BRICS Business Forum Summit's live stream held in Sandton was interrupted by American rapper Jay-Z.

Jay-Z's December 4th interrupts BRICS summit live feed

The live streaming of the three-day meeting was interrupted just as South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel called the Brazilian Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, opening the forum, SowetanLIVE said.

The volume increases to Jay-Z's hit December 4th, overshadowing Haddad's speech for over a minute.

Social media reacts to Jay-Z's song playing on BRICS live stream

People on social media were amused by the mishap and worried that someone might be jobless by the end of the day:

@Am_Blujay suggested:

They accidentally played Jay Z's December 4th during the live streaming of BRICS... Sound man will probably lose his job..."

@MaciejB74931222 looked at the clues:

"Isn't he 'West' icon?"

@MissK30161327 motioned:

"Put on your tinfoil hat and Check out Jay Z’s hand gesture."

@maifadi_clark implicated the ANC:

"With them, anything is possible."

@MrQuarantines joked:

"The result of multi-tasking at work."

@Kaleab53788933 noticed:

"Sound man has W music taste though."

@IamLungile_ was in denial:

"Fake video. Why do the speakers keep talking if there was music playing? It's an edited video."

