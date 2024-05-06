Global site navigation

Moshe Ndiki, Arthur Mafokate and Other Celebs Stun at SA Sports Awards Red Carpet
Celebrities

Moshe Ndiki, Arthur Mafokate and Other Celebs Stun at SA Sports Awards Red Carpet

by  Mbali Tebele
  • Many Mzansi celebs graced the red carpet of the 17th Annual SA Sports Awards 2024
  • The likes of Moshe Ndiki, Arthur Mafokate, retired netball player Bongi Msomi stunned at the red carpet
  • Retired national netball player Bongi Msomi told Briefly News that she was excited and grateful to have been invited to the Awards and cheer on the sportswoman that were nominated

Celebs and other VIP guests looked stunning at the SA Sports Awards red carpet
Many Mzansi celebs graced the SA Sports Awards red carpet. Image: @moshendiki, @arthurmofokate
Source: Instagram

Camera, lights and action! Many people came out all dolled up and looking super fine to attend the 17th Annual Sports Awards in Sun City this past weekend.

Success and excellence was celebrated at the Annual Sports Awards on Sunday, 5 May 2024 at the Superbowl in Sun City, with the rugby national team dominating with the most won trophies at the end of the night.

The red carpet was graced with glitz and glam, with guests and many celebrities looking amazing. Moshe Ndiki, Arthur Mafokate, Minister Zizi Kodwa and wife, and former netball player Bongi Msomi turning many heads as they gracefully walked on the red carpet.

Speaking on the Red Carpet, retired national netball player Bongi Msomi told Briefly News that she was excited and grateful to have been invited to the Awards and cheer on the sportswoman that were nominated:

"I am super excited and grateful to have been invited to these prestigious sports awards and having to be able to cheer and celebrate them here at the ceremony. I am happy that women are now being involved in such events and are getting recongnised."

Arthur shared some snaps of him and his son on the red carpet on his Instagram page, followed by Bongi who also shared some images on her account also.

Arthur captioned his post:

"Me and my Mini Me @ajmafokate at the Sport Awards this past weekend, sometimes just go out with your son/s only and go reflect #SASportAwards2024."

See the post below:

Arthur Mafokate and his son stunned at the SA Sports Awards red carpet

See Bongi's post below:

Former netball star Bongi Msomi stuns at the SA Sports Awards red carpet

