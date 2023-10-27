Jacaranda FM's Martin Bester used Springboks players' names in South African popular songs during the station's breakfast show

A video posted on TikTok shows how the Springboks players' names have been used in the songs, in a funny manner

South Africans found the video amusing and responded with witty comments and jokes

Mzansi loved the playlist which featured the names of Springboks players. Image: @jacabreakfast

Source: TikTok

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if the names of Springboks players were used in popular songs?

Well, wonder no more. Jacaranda FM's Martin Bester took it upon himself to use and add the names of our favourite boys in green and gold to some of Mzansi's most popular songs during the station's breakfast show.

A video posted on TikTok shows the different rugby stars and how their names have been used in the songs in a rather funny manner.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by the Springboks names' songs

Judging by the comments, the video was uplifting and added to Mzansi's Rugby World Cup final excitement.

Many netizens enjoyed the funny video and responded with witty comments and jokes.

tii._.setso commented:

"'Mapimpi! Mbonambi uyeza," is what I thought."

Skylar wrote:

"'In your head, rassie, rassie'."

Corrinne van Wyk said:

"Willie man!!!."

user581115074832 MariTerecommented:

"It's Friday morning and I'm laughing A wonderful weekend up and coming. I love the song remix Music to my ears . Let's win this ."

my.name.is.kath said:

"Mapimpi so on point ."

Nokuphila Mazibuko commented:

"Mapimpi, Faf and Kolbe for me."

????.. said:

"You forgot about Cranberries with Rassie ."

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a man watching the nail-biting Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match with much anticipation has social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted by Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) shows him wearing his Springboks supporter's jersey as he watches the Bokke play against France while standing on a fancy chair and watching the TV up close.

Kabelo is videoed speaking in Afrikaans as he excitedly watches the thrilling game, crossing his fingers that the Springboks make it to the semi-finals.

Source: Briefly News