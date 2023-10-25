The Rugby World Cup final is set for Saturday, and many South Africans are excited to see how the Springboks will fare against their on-field rivals, the All Blacks

A parrot named Chicco has gone viral on TikTok for predicting that the Springboks will win the final

Both South Africa and New Zealand are evenly matched, and the game is likely to be a close and exciting contest

A parrot named Chicco has prophesied the Springbok will win the Rugby World Cup. Image: @chicco_lulu_grey, Enrique Aguirre Aves/Getty Images

The Rugby World Cup final, which promises to be an action-packed thriller, is set for Saturday, and many South Africans cannot wait to see how it will go down as the Bokke take on their on-field rivals, The All Blacks.

Parrot predicts who will win the #RWC

A parrot named Chicco has predicted who will claim the 2023 RWC title, in a TikTok video that has gone viral. According to Chicco, the Springboks will bring the trophy back home.

South Africa are the defending champions, having defeated England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Springbok supporters are awaiting the game as the Springboks played a nail-biting game in the semi-finals. They are a skilled and physical team, with a solid forward pack and a dangerous backline, Rugby365 explains.

According to Rugby World Cup, New Zealand are the most successful team in Rugby World Cup history, having won the tournament three times. They are a well-balanced team with a strong emphasis on skills and attacking rugby.

The Rugby World Cup final is always a highly anticipated match, and the 2023 final is expected to be no exception. Both South Africa and New Zealand are evenly matched, and the game is likely to be a close and exciting contest, Sortiraparis states.

SA netizens react to Chicco's prediction

After watching Chicco's prediction for the upcoming match, many fans posted on social media.

Many netizens were amused by the parrot's hesitation and Springbok's win prediction.

Rascoe responded:

"Chicco ned sidliwesizok'pheka stru god."

Zama Ndlovu wrote:

"If we lose nje siyalichutha lelijuba✋qede siyalithosa."

user315767309920 replied:

Chicco does the same thing the boks does and it’s giving you a mini heart attack."

Dan replied:

"Chicco must give us the lotto numbers too ."

♉Emerald♉ replied:

"So Chicco paused it only means one thing the game is gonna be hard ."

kdmoncho reacted:

"Our Sangoma ."

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

