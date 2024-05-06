Springboks player Manie Libbok was very grateful to have won the Newcomer of the Year Award at the SA Sports Awards 2024

The star exclusively told Briefly News that he was honoured to be nominated as one of the greatest players and to be among them

The rugby player further mentioned that, for him, it was all about the team and he did everything for them

Springbok player Manie Libbok won the Newcomer of the Year Award. Image: Jean Catuffe/ Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks players dominated at the 17th Annual SA Sports Awards, which took place on Sunday, 5 May 2024, at Sun City, North West.

Manie Libbok wins Newcomer of the Year Award

With South African rugby dominating this year's national awards, Springboks' Fly Half Manie Libbok won big at the Superbowl in Sun City.

The star was named Newcomer of the Year category, beating Gerald Coetzee, Karabo Cassius Morapedi and Elanza Jordaan.

Buzzing with excitement, Libbok exclusively told Briefly News that he was grateful to be honoured with this award:

"I am totally grateful and honoured to have won this award. It means a lot to me, and I would like to thank SA Sports Awards organisation for recognising my efforts. To be nominated among great athletes and being among them is honour for me."

When asked what his message is for kids who aspire to be like him, Libbok said:

"I'd say to them that they should keep on pushing and pushing to get where they want to be and achieve their goals."

With rugby leading the pack, Siya Kolisi won both of this year’s most coveted awards, the Sports Star of the Year and the People’s Choice Athlete of the Year Awards.

Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu told Briefly News that she was proud of all the 17th Annual SA Sports Awards winners.

She said:

"I am extremely proud of all the players who won their awards tonight and also all the nominees that were nominated. We are all here today to celebrate sporting excellence and also 30 years of democracy, so this is a memorable night for the sports department and industry."

