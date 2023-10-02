Meet Lyle Lovett's children: Everything about his twins

Lyle Lovett is a world-renowned country and jazz singer and songwriter. The award-winning singer rarely shares details about his private life, but in his new album, the 65-year-old revealed that he had two new titles - father and husband. How many children does Lyle Lovett have, and who is he married to?

Lyle Lovett at The Americana Music Association 22nd Annual Honours and Awards Show on 20 September 2023. Photo: Tammie Arroyo

Lyle Lovett's kids are the inspiration behind his first studio album release in 10 years, 12th of June. The album takes its title from the birth date of the twins, and the songs are representations of his new role as a father and a husband.

Lyle Lovett's profile and bio summary

Full name Lyle Pearce Lovett Date of birth 1 November 1957 Age 65 years old (September 2023) Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States of America Current residence Klein, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Religion Lutheranism Ethnicity White Height 6 feet Eye colour Blue Hair colour Grey Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Wife April Kimble Ex-wife Julia Roberts Children 2 Parents Bernell Louise Lovett William Pearce Lovett Siblings None Alma mater Texas A&M University Profession Singer Actor Songwriter Record producer Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Lyle Lovett?

The Grammy-winning singer is 65 as of September 2023 and was born on 1 November 1957. He was born in Houston, Texas, USA and is the only child of Bernell Louise and William Pearce.

Lyle Lovett's family

The country singer has maintained a private life, so little is known about his upbringing. Lyle was raised and still lives in the home built by his grandparents in 1911 in Houston. His father died in 1999, and his mother is in her 90s.

Who is Lyle Lovett married to?

The If I Had a Boat hitmaker's whirlwind relationship with Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts grabbed headlines in the early 1990s. The high-profile couple met through mutual friends in June 1993 and wed three weeks later.

After almost two years together, in March 1995, the pair announced their separation in a statement. Reports suggest Julia Roberts and Lovett divorced due to work commitments pulling them apart.

Cowboy Man hitmaker with his first wife Julia Roberts at the 31st Annual New York Film Festival Opening Night. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

The Texan native married his second wife, April Kimble, in 2017, but they have been together for nearly two decades. Kimble started dating the four-time Grammy winner in 1997, and he proposed in 2007.

Does Lyle Lovett have children?

The star has two children, Will and Ella, with his wife, April Kimble. They are six years old and were born on 12 June 2017. There are no pictures of Lyle Lovett's twins, as the parents have chosen to keep them out of the limelight.

Closing Time singer and his wife April Kimble at the celebration of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camps. Photo: Theo Wargo

The Cowboy Man singer discussed his long-time desire to be a father and his acceptance of the possibility of never fulfilling it in an interview. He said:

"I always imagined having children. Then I got to a point where I thought I probably would not have children. I always thought I wanted kids, but I had no idea. I just had no idea how much I would enjoy it. It really has been a miraculous experience."

Lyle Lovett's career

His illustrious music career started in the 70s when he was attending Texas A&M University studying journalism and German. The Nobody Know Me singer performed in local clubs, campus concerts and festivals until he graduated and pursued a music career as a singer-songwriter.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at The Grand Ole Opry on 17 August 2022. Photo: Mickey Bernal

A concert in Luxembourg saw the formation of Lyle's musical band, Large Band, and in 1984, they recorded a demo album that led to his first record contract.

His self-titled debut album was released in 1986, and to date, he has 13 albums, four Grammy awards, has sold over four million albums worldwide, and continues to tour today.

Lyle Lovett's daughter and son were born when the singer accepted that fatherhood might never happen for him. Though he and his wife have kept their children from the spotlight, the country singer lovingly speaks about them in interviews and his music.

