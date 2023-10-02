Meet Lyle Lovett's children: Everything about his twins
Lyle Lovett is a world-renowned country and jazz singer and songwriter. The award-winning singer rarely shares details about his private life, but in his new album, the 65-year-old revealed that he had two new titles - father and husband. How many children does Lyle Lovett have, and who is he married to?
Lyle Lovett's kids are the inspiration behind his first studio album release in 10 years, 12th of June. The album takes its title from the birth date of the twins, and the songs are representations of his new role as a father and a husband.
Lyle Lovett's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Lyle Pearce Lovett
|Date of birth
|1 November 1957
|Age
|65 years old (September 2023)
|Birth sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Houston, Texas, United States of America
|Current residence
|Klein, Texas, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Lutheranism
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|6 feet
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Grey
|Gender
|Male
|Orientation
|Heterosexual
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|April Kimble
|Ex-wife
|Julia Roberts
|Children
|2
|Parents
|Bernell Louise LovettWilliam Pearce Lovett
|Siblings
|None
|Alma mater
|Texas A&M University
|Profession
|SingerActorSongwriterRecord producer
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
How old is Lyle Lovett?
The Grammy-winning singer is 65 as of September 2023 and was born on 1 November 1957. He was born in Houston, Texas, USA and is the only child of Bernell Louise and William Pearce.
Lyle Lovett's family
The country singer has maintained a private life, so little is known about his upbringing. Lyle was raised and still lives in the home built by his grandparents in 1911 in Houston. His father died in 1999, and his mother is in her 90s.
Who is Lyle Lovett married to?
The If I Had a Boat hitmaker's whirlwind relationship with Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts grabbed headlines in the early 1990s. The high-profile couple met through mutual friends in June 1993 and wed three weeks later.
After almost two years together, in March 1995, the pair announced their separation in a statement. Reports suggest Julia Roberts and Lovett divorced due to work commitments pulling them apart.
The Texan native married his second wife, April Kimble, in 2017, but they have been together for nearly two decades. Kimble started dating the four-time Grammy winner in 1997, and he proposed in 2007.
Does Lyle Lovett have children?
The star has two children, Will and Ella, with his wife, April Kimble. They are six years old and were born on 12 June 2017. There are no pictures of Lyle Lovett's twins, as the parents have chosen to keep them out of the limelight.
The Cowboy Man singer discussed his long-time desire to be a father and his acceptance of the possibility of never fulfilling it in an interview. He said:
"I always imagined having children. Then I got to a point where I thought I probably would not have children. I always thought I wanted kids, but I had no idea. I just had no idea how much I would enjoy it. It really has been a miraculous experience."
Lyle Lovett's career
His illustrious music career started in the 70s when he was attending Texas A&M University studying journalism and German. The Nobody Know Me singer performed in local clubs, campus concerts and festivals until he graduated and pursued a music career as a singer-songwriter.
A concert in Luxembourg saw the formation of Lyle's musical band, Large Band, and in 1984, they recorded a demo album that led to his first record contract.
His self-titled debut album was released in 1986, and to date, he has 13 albums, four Grammy awards, has sold over four million albums worldwide, and continues to tour today.
Lyle Lovett's daughter and son were born when the singer accepted that fatherhood might never happen for him. Though he and his wife have kept their children from the spotlight, the country singer lovingly speaks about them in interviews and his music.
