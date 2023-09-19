Where are Usher's kids now? The untold story of Usher Raymond's family

Usher Raymond, popularly known as Usher, is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. He first gained immense popularity after releasing his 1997 six-time Platinum-selling album My Way. In addition to his successful career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans, with many seeking to know where are Usher’s kids now.

Usher Raymond was born on 14 October 1978 in Dallas, Texas, USA. He is considered one of the most successful and influential artists in the music industry, particularly in the R&B and hip-hop genres. Usher's journey through parenthood has been fascinating and heartwarming, showcasing his commitment to his career and his role as a devoted father. Learn more about Usher Raymond’s children and get some insight into their lives.

Usher Raymond’s profile summary

Full name Usher Raymond IV Nickname King of R.&.B., Big Tyme, Mr. Entertainment Gender Male Date of birth 14 October 1978 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimeters 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Usher Raymond III Mother Jonetta Patton Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Wife Jenn Goicoechea Children 4 Education North Springs Charter School Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, businessman Net worth $180 million Twitter @Usher Instagram @usher Facebook @Usher

Who are Usher's children?

How many children does Usher have? The renowned R&B artist is a father of four. He shares sons, Usher "Cinco" V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, and a daughter, Sovereign Bo, and a son, Sire Castrello, with his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. Find out more details about them below.

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V

Full name : Usher Cinco Raymond V

: Usher Cinco Raymond V Date of birth : 27 November 2007

: 27 November 2007 Age : 15 years old (as of 2023)

: 15 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Usher “Cinco” Raymond V is the first child and son of Raymond. He was born on 27 November 2007 to the singer and his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. He is 15 years old as of this writing, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

When Usher V was just five years old, he nearly drowned after getting his arm stuck in a pool drain while trying to retrieve a toy. He was also diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at six years old.

Naviyd Ely

Full name : Naviyd Ely Raymond

: Naviyd Ely Raymond Date of birt h: 10 December 2008

h: 10 December 2008 Age : 14 years old (as of 2023)

: 14 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Naviyd Ely is the second child of the American singer and his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. He was born on 10 December 2008, weighing 5 pounds 13 ounces. As of 2023, he is 14 years old. Following his birth, his parents divorced, with his father having full custody of him and his older brother.

Sovereign Bo

Full name : Sovereign Bo Raymond

: Sovereign Bo Raymond Date of Birth : 24 September 2020

: 24 September 2020 Age : 2 years old (as of 2023)

: 2 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Sovereign Bo is the third child and only daughter of singer Raymond. She is also the first child of Usher and his current partner, Jennifer Goicoechea. Sovereign was born on 24 September 2020 and will turn three years old on 24 September 2023.

Sire Castrello

Full name : Sire Castrello Raymond

: Sire Castrello Raymond Date of birth : 29 September 2021

: 29 September 2021 Age : 1 year old (as of the time of writing)

: 1 year old (as of the time of writing) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

The R&B singer became a father of four following the birth of his son, Sire Castrello. Sir Castrello was born on 29 September 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces. He is the second child of the American singer and his girlfriend, Goicoechea. He was named after his great-grandfather, Champ Castrello.

How many biological children does Usher have?

The Los Angeles-based songwriter is a proud father of four children. He shares sons Usher "Cinco" V, and Naviyd Ely with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, and a daughter, Sovereign Bo, and a son, Sire Castrello with his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

Who is Usher's current partner?

The American singer is currently dating Jennifer Goicoechea, and the couple have been together since 2019. They share two children.

Why does Usher have custody of his children?

For more than three years, the artist and his ex-wife Tameka Foster fought over custody of their two kids, Usher V and Naviyd, until a judge granted the R&B superstar primary custody on 24 August 2012.

During the legal battle, the singer was accused by Foster that his career would hinder his ability to raise the children, and Foster was accused by Raymond of being an irresponsible parent due to various incidents.

Who is Usher's ex-wife?

The R&B singer was previously married to Tameka Foster, an American fashion stylist. The two tied the knot on 3 August 2007 and officially divorced on 4 November 2009. He was also briefly married to Grace Miguel from September 2015 to December 2018.

Where are Usher's kids now? The renowned American singer is a star on stage and a loving father off it. He is the father of four children, three sons and a daughter. He shares his two older sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, and the other younger two with his current partner, Jennifer Goicoechea. Usher Raymond and his family currently live in Los Angeles, California, USA.

