Dave Chappelle's kids: Here is everything we know about them

Dave Chappelle is an American stand-up comedian and actor. In 2006, Esquire named him the comic genius of America, while Rolling Stone ranked him No. 9 in their 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time. But beyond his on-screen persona, Chappelle is a family guy with three children. So, who are Dave Chappelle's kids?

Like most celebrity parents, Chappelle has raised his children away from the buzz of Hollywood to give them a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity kids so far.

Dave Chappelle's profile summary and bio

Full name David Khari Webber Chappelle Famous as Dave Chappelle Gender Male Date of birth 24 August 1973 Age 50 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Washington, D.C., USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islamic Alma mater Duke Ellington School of the Arts Height in feet 6’0’’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 78 Weight in pounds 172 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Elaine Mendoza Erfe Children 3 Parents William David Chappelle III and Yvonne Seon Profession Comedian and actor Years active 1990-present Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X)

How old is Dave Chappelle?

Dave Chappelle (aged 50 as of 2023) was born on 24 August 1973 in Washington, D.C., USA. His zodiac sign is Virgo. Chappelle’s mother, Yvonne Seon, is a Unitarian Universalist minister who worked for Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba.

In addition, she worked as a professor and university administrator at several institutions, including Prince George’s Community College and Wright State University.

On the other hand, Dave’s father, William David Chappelle III, was a professor of vocal performance and the dean of students at Antioch College.

The comedian attended Woodlin Elementary School before proceeding to Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where he majored in Theatre Arts, graduating in 1991.

Is Dave Chappelle married?

The Half Baked star is married to Elaine Mendoza Erfe. The couple exchanged nuptials in 2001 after a short dating period. They have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

Dave Chappelle’s children

Dave and his wife have two sons, Sulayman and Ibrahim, and one daughter, Sanaa. Here is a glimpse into their lives.

Sulayman Chappelle

Does Dave Chappelle have a son? Sulayman, Dave’s firstborn son, was born in 2001 in Washington, D.C. As of 2023, he is 22 years old. The celebrity son prefers a life away from the limelight.

Ibrahim Chappelle

Ibrahim (aged 20 as of 2023) was born on 11 April 2003 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, USA. Like his siblings, he was born in an interfaith family, as his father is Muslim and his mother is Christian.

Sanaa Chappelle

Dave Chappelle’s daughter, Sanaa, was born in 2009. The celebrity daughter is following in her father’s acting footsteps, gradually making her way into the entertainment industry. She is popularly known for starring in A Star Is Born.

Why is Dave Chappelle so famous?

David has received numerous accolades for his satirical comedy skills, including six Emmys and four Grammy Awards. In 2019, he won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, America’s highest comedy honour.

As an actor, the father of three has starred in several films and TV shows. They include:

Undercover Blues (1993)

(1993) Getting In (1994)

(1994) Home Improvement (1995)

(1995) Buddies (1996)

(1996) Joe’s Apartment (1996)

(1996) Con Air (1997)

(1997) The Real Blonde (1997)

Woo (1998)

(1998) The Larry Sanders Show (1998)

(1998) Blue Streak (1999)

(1999) Screwed (2000)

(2000) Undercover Brother (2002)

(2002) Saturday Night Live (2020)

(2020) A Star Is Born (2018)

(2018) The Hall: Honouring the Greats of Stand-Up (2022)

How much is Dave Chappelle’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dave has an estimated net worth of $60 million in 2023. In 2016, he inked a $20-million-per-release comedy-special deal with Netflix and delivered six stand-up specials under the agreement.

Dave Chappelle’s profiles

The Hollywood star is active on social media. He has 1 million Twitter followers and 3.1 million followers on Instagram as of 6 September 2023.

This article has everything you need to know about Dave Chappelle’s kids. The three live with their parents on a 65-acre farm near Yellow Springs, Ohio, USA.

