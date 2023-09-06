Who is David Spade's wife? Everything about his dating life

David Spade is an American actor, writer, producer, television personality and stand-up comedian. He is best known for starring in Senseless, Loser and The Wrong Missy. Due to this notoriety, most Spade’s fans are curious about the woman who won his heart off-screen. So, who is David Spade's wife?

David Spade made his career debut in 1987. Photo: Fox, Rachel Luna via Getty Images (modified by author)

The Hollywood star has yet to exchange nuptials. However, he has dated numerous actresses and celebrities, including Lara Flynn Boyle, Heather Locklear, Naya Rivera, Julie Bowen and Teri Hatcher.

David Spade's profile summary and bio

Full name David Wayne Spade Famous as David Spade Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 1964 Age 59 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Birmingham, Michigan, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Saguaro High School Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 144 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-girlfriend Jillian Grace Children 1 Parents Judith and Wayne M. Spade Siblings 2 Profession Actor, comedian, TV host and producer Years active 1987-present Net worth $70 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is David Spade?

Spade at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

David Spade (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 22 July 1964 in Birmingham, Michigan, USA. His zodiac sign is Cancer. Spade’s mother, Judith, is a writer and magazine editor, while his father, Wayne, is a sales representative. His older brothers are Andrew and Bryan Spade.

David moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, when he was four years old. His parents divorced shortly after, and he and his brothers were mainly raised by their mother, in relative poverty. The actor attended Saguaro High School and later Scottsdale Community College.

He then transferred to Arizona State University but dropped out since he was making a decent living doing stand-up comedy. David is a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

David Spade’s height

Spade stands 5 feet 6 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 144 pounds (65 kilograms). The on-screen star features dark brown hair and eyes.

Does David Spade have a family?

David met Jillian Grace, an actress and model, in Deli in October 2007. The duo started dating and welcomed their daughter, Harper Spade, on 26 August 2008.

David Spade at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts.

Source: Getty Images

However, they later broke up, and Jillian relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, with her child. David regularly visits his daughter and shares a close father-daughter bond.

Professional career

Spade made his career debut as a stand-up comedian in 1987 after dropping out of college. He later gained popularity for his role on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live.

His comedic style relies heavily on self-deprecation and sarcasm in acting roles and stand-up materials. Some of his other acting credits include:

Baywatch (1989)

(1989) Light Sleeper (1992)

(1992) Reality Bites (1994)

(1994) Senseless (1998)

(1998) Sammy (2000)

(2000) Joe Dirt (2001)

(2001) Entourage (2011)

(2011) Jungle Master (2013)

(2013) The Goldbergs (2014)

(2014) Real Rob (2015)

(2015) Crowded (2016)

(2016) The Mayor (2017)

(2017) Warning Shot (2018)

(2018) Bachelor in Paradise (2021)

(2021) Nothing Personal (2022)

How much is David Spade’s net worth?

American actor Spade at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2023. He has amassed this bulk of wealth from his successful acting career.

David Spade’s profiles

The Michigan native is active on social media. He has 2.9 million Instagram followers and 2.7 million followers on Twitter. In addition, Spade has 3.1 million Facebook followers as of 31 August 2023.

