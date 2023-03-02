Who is Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife? Everything to know

Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer, and producer. He rose to stardom for starring in the series Atlanta, which he created and occasionally directed. Donald won various accolades for his work in this series, including two Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards. Due to such popularity, his personal life is subject to public scrutiny, with most of his fans wondering who Childish Gambino's wife is.

Despite being a celebrity wife, Michelle White leads one of the most grounded and private lives. You would expect her to be in the limelight, perhaps basking in the glory of her husband's prominence, but that is not the case. Although the couple maintains a high degree of love life privacy, they have been together for a while now. White's biography sheds light on the lesser-known facts about her.

Michelle White's profile summary and bio

Full name Michelle White Nickname Michelle Gender Female Date of birth May 18 1989 Age 34 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Dallas, Texas, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White-Asian Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Body measurements 36-25-38 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Education Jesuit Dallas High School Parents Jordanna Casher and Andrew White Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Partner Donald Glover Children Legend, Drake and Donald Famous for Being Donald Glover's wife

Michelle White's age

Michelle was born on May 18 1989, in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. As of 2023, the celebrity wife is 34 years old, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Michelle White's ethnicity

The public figure holds American nationality, and her ethnicity is White-Asian. This is because she was born to an American father, Andrew White, and an Asian mother, Jordanna Casher.

Michelle White's spouse

Although speculation has stirred up that Glover and Michelle married in a private wedding, the couple has yet to confirm this information. However, in January 2016, the duo gained public attention when they were spotted together with Michelle having a noticeable baby bump. In 2017, during the Emmy Awards acceptance speech, the actor thanked his wife for her love and support.

In his 2017 Golden Globe speech, he echoed the same sentiments. However, most of Donald's fans still need clarification as the singer has openly voiced his opinion about marriage, explaining that it does not serve the purpose he would want it to perform.

Michelle White's children

Donald Glover and Michelle White are parents to three sons, Legend, Drake and Donald. Legend was born on October 2016, while Drake was born on January 2018. The couple's last-born son, Donald, was born on October 1, 2020, and was named after the actor's later father, Donald Glover Sr.

Career

Donald Glover's wife has yet to reveal what she does for a living to the broader public. However, it is rumoured that she only focuses on taking care of her family. On the other hand, her husband has earned immense popularity and respect throughout his acting career, including five Grammy Awards. Some of his acting credits include:

The Lazarus Effect (2015)

(2015) The Martian (2015)

(2015) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

(2017) The Lion King (2019)

(2019) Guava Island (2019)

Donald made his musical debut in 2011 with the album Camp. His third album, Awaken My Love, spawned the single Redbone, which earned him his first Grammy Award. In 2018, the singer topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts with his song; This is America.

Michelle White's net worth

Even though White's career and net worth remain unknown, she lives a luxurious and healthy lifestyle with her millionaire partner, Glover, in Los Angeles, California, USA. As of 2023, Donald's estimated net worth is $35 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting and singing career.

Social media

Despite extensive online research, we could not find White's handles on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. She leads a private lifestyle away from the public eye. On the other hand, Donald is under @donaldglover on Instagram, with 4.2 million followers.

Childish Gambino's wife, Michelle White, continues to be a subject of attention because of her relationship with the American sensation Donald Glover. However, she is a private person who has kept much about herself under wraps.

