Everything to know about Don Nash, Niecy Nash's husband

Who is Don Nash? He is an American pastor, ordained minister, famous personality, and celebrity spouse. He is well-recognized for being the ex-husband of Niecy Nash, a popular TV host, actress, and producer.

Niecy Nash is popularly known as an actress and comedian on stage. She is best known for hosting the show Clean House from 2003 to 2010. However, little is known about her ex-husband, Don Nash. What happened to their union? Do they have kids together?

Don Nash's profile & bio

Full name Don Nash Nickname Don Date of birth 1969 Age 54 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorce Ex-spouse Niecy Nash Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75m) Weight 92 kg Biceps size 16 Body measurements 44-36-42 Shoe size 9 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Profession Ordained minister, Celebrity ex-husband Famous for Being Niecy Nash's first spouse Children Dia Nash, Dominic Nash, and Donielle Nash Net worth $200,000

What is Don Nash's background?

The ordained minister was born in 1969 in California, USA. Thus, Don Nash's age is 54 years old as of 2023. He is an American by nationality and belongs to the African-American ethnicity. He also follows the Christian religion. Despite being a public figure, Don is not open about his private life, making it hard to get details regarding his upbringing and family members.

Who is Don Nash's wife?

Don started dating Carol Denise when she was still in her early career. They met in church, where they started as friends before dating. After a while, Don proposed to her in a private ceremony, and in 1994, they solemnized their union, witnessed by family and friends.

The couple faced irreconcilable differences in their marriage, and they filed for divorce in June 2007 after they had been married for 13 years. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Nicey married Jay Tucker, an electrical engineer, on May 28, 2011, at the Church Estate Vineyard in Malibu. Eventually, they divorced on March 10, 2020. On August 2020, Niecy married for the third time with Jessica Betts, a Los Angeles-based singer and vocalist.

Has Don married again?

Don has maintained a low profile and is not open about his marriage and relationship affairs.

What does Don Nash do?

Don is a pastor and ordained clergyman. Little is known about where he ministers.

Who are Don Nash's children?

The ex-couple share three children: Dia, Dominic, and Donielle Nash.

What is Don Nash's height?

Don measures 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 92 kg. His chest-waist-hip measures 44-36-42 inches, respectively, and he wears shoe size nine as per the US standards. He compliments his looks with his dark brown eyes and black hair.

Who is Niecy Nash?

Carol Denise Betts, professionally known as Niecy Nash, is an American actress, comedian, and television host. She is famous for her performance on Style Network show Clean House from 2003 to 2010, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2010.

She was born on February 23, 1970, in Palmdale, California, United States. Thus, she is 53 years as of 2023. She was born to her parents, Sonny Ensley and Margaret Ensley. She studied at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Niecy Nash's acting career

She made her acting debut in the 1995 film Boys on the Side. From 2003 to 2009, she played the role of Deputy Raineesha Williams on the series Reno 911!

In March 2010, she appeared on the tenth season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.In 2011, Niecy got her reality show Leave It To Niecy on TLC, where she talked about her life. In 2017, she was cast in a leading role in the TNT crime comedy-drama series, Claws.

In July 2018, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category. In 2019, she was cast as Gloria in A Million Little Things.

In addition to her successful acting career, Niecy is the spokesperson of M.A.V.I.S (Mothers Against Violence In Schools). M.A.V.I.S.'s mission is to educate the public about the violence children encounter in school.

Niecy Nash's movies and TV shows

Below are some of Nash's movies and television shows she has been featured in:

Movies

1995: Boys on the Side

1999: Cookie's Fortune

1999: The Bachelor

2003: Malibu's Most Wanted

2004: Hair Show

2005: Jepardee!

2007: Code Name: The Cleaner

2008: Horton Hears a Who!

2009: Not Easily Broken

2009: The Proposal

2013: Trust Me

2014: Walk of Shame

2017: Downsizing

2020: Uncorked

2022: Beauty

Television shows

2022: The Rookie: Feds

2022: About Last Night

2021: The Masked Singer

2020: I Can See Your Voice

2019: Family Guy

2018: Fresh Off the Boat

2017: Drop the Mic

2016: Match Game

2015: Hollywood Game Night

2014: The Mindy Project

2013: The Soul Man

2012: Celebrity Wife Swap

2011: The LeBrons

2010: Dancing with the Stars

2009: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

2008: Do Not Disturb

2007: American Dad!

2006: The Boondocks

2005: My Name Is Earl

2004: Monk

2003: Kid Notorious

2002: For Your Love

2001: One on One

2000: City of Angeles

What is Don Nash's net worth?

As of 2023, Don has a net worth estimated at $200,000. His ex-wife, Niecy Nash, has a net worth estimated at $4 million.

Above is everything you need to know about Don Nash, popularly known as Niecy Nash's first husband. He is an ordained minister and prefers to lead a private life.

