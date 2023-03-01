Get to know Scott Kolanach, Stephanie Courtney's husband

Scott Kolanach is an American producer and lighting director. He is best known as the husband of actress and comedian Stephanie Courtney. He is primarily known for his work in Janeane from Des Moines (2012). Discover more about him in this article.

Who is Scott Kolanach? He is an American producer and lighting director who is famously known as the husband of actress and comedian Stephanie Courtney. He is a talented producer and lighting director who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. However, despite being in the public eye, he prefers to keep his personal life private and away from the media's attention.

Scott Kolanach’s profile summary and bio

Full name Scott Michael Kolanach Gender Male Date of birth 2 December 1974 Age 48 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Stony Point, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Married Wife Stephanie Children One (son born in 2010) Profession Producer, lighting director Net worth $1 million

Scott Kolanach’s biography

The lighting director was born Scott Michael Kolanach in Stony Point, New York, USA. He is of white ethnicity and is a Christian. Despite being a celebrity husband, he has not shared much about his background, education, and family, including his parents and siblings, if any.

How old is Scott Kolanach?

Scott Kolanach’s age is 48 years as of 2023. He was born on 2 December 1974. Therefore, his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Scott Kolanach do?

Kolanach has worked as a producer and lighting director in films and TV shows. According to IMDb, he first gained recognition for his work as an associate producer in the 2012 film Janeane from Des Moines.

What is Scott Kolanach’s net worth?

Flo from Progressive’s husband allegedly has a net worth of $1 million. He has primarily earned his income working in the entertainment industry.

Who is Flo's husband from Progressive?

Who is Flo’s real-life husband? Stephanie Courtney is married to Kolanach. Stephanie is best known for her role as Flo, the spokesperson for the Progressive Insurance company. She has been playing this character since 2008 and has become a household name in the USA. Her husband is not an actor but has supported her throughout her career.

Scott Kolanach and Stephanie Courtney met on the set of The Groundlings in 2004 and married the following year. The couple has been together ever since and has been seen attending various events. The couple often posts pictures of their family life on their Instagram accounts, and fans love to follow their story.

Does Stephanie Courtney have any children?

Scott Kolanach’s wife is blessed with one child, a son. Scott Kolanach’s son was born in 2010. However, he has kept away from the media’s attention since birth. His parents also hardly share his photos on social media.

Scott Kolanach’s son was born when his mother was 40 years old. Since then, she has not given birth to other kids. Thus, other than him, no other children of Stephanie Courtney are known to the public.

Scott Kolanach is a successful producer and lighting director and is an example of what you can achieve when you set your sights on a goal and stay dedicated to it. He has achieved great success and is an excellent example of genuine perseverance and hard work. He inspires many and is a great role model for those looking to break into the film and TV industry.

