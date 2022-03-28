Tracey-lee Oliver: All you need to know about the comedian/actress

Although comedy is one of the male-dominated industries, some women give men a run for their money. One of such women is Tracey-Lee Oliver. Here is everything you should know about her.

Despite the sometimes misogynistic culture of the comedy world, some women are not yet ready to throw in the towel, not even any time soon. Stars like Tracey- Lee Oliver is pushing the boundaries of what women can do in the comedy world if given a platform. Get to know more about this female comedian and actress who is paving the way for the next generation of female comedians.

Tracey-Lee Oliver's profile summary

Gender: Female

Female Profession: Musician, Actress, Comedian, Voice over Artist

Musician, Actress, Comedian, Voice over Artist CEO: T.Lee entertainment

T.Lee entertainment Favorite female comedian: Celeste Ntuli

Celeste Ntuli Nationality: South African

South African Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Black

Black Height: 5' 4"

5' 4" Weight: 59 kg

59 kg Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Instagram: traceyleeoliver

traceyleeoliver LinkedIn: Tracey-lee Oliver

Tracey-Lee Oliver's bio

It is no secret that Tracey is a powerhouse. She can sing, act, and crack your ribs. All these are aspects that most of her fans may be familiar with. But what of her personal life? Hardly do most of her fans know this aspect of her life. So, here is everything you should know about Oliver.

What is Tracey-Lee Oliver's age?

Unfortunately, the actress has never revealed her date of birth. However, most sources claim she is in her early thirties.

Besides her age, the actress has not revealed much about her background or family. So, information about Tracey-Lee Oliver's family remains a mystery. However, she seems pretty close to her family. She revealed in an interview that she spends her Sundays checking in on her family.

What is Tracey-Lee Oliver's nationality?

The comedian is of South African nationality. She was born in Grabouw in the Western Cape but relocated to Johannesburg in 2005, aged 25, to pursue a singing career.

Body statistics

Oliver is drop-dead gorgeous, and she has the physique to compliment her looks. She has maintained a well-crafted physique, which she has put in the work for, as shown in the workout pictures posted on her Instagram.

The beauty has a slender figure, black hair and black eyes that shine as bright as her personality. Tracey-Lee Oliver's height is 5 ft 4 inches tall and weighs around 59 kg.

Tracey-Lee Oliver's career

Most of Tracey-Lee Oliver's profiles reveal she debuted in the showbiz industry as a musician. She began singing at three years old and participated in numerous talent contests.

Some of the contests she participated in are M-Net's Project Fame, KykNet's Afrikaans Idols, and M-Net's The Voice. Her stardom catapulted after her appearance in Project Fame and her works as a session and cabaret vocalist.

Tracey-Lee Oliver's movies

Besides singing, Lee has also graced the TV screens as an actress. She has performed in Blitz Patrollie (2013) alongside stars like David Kau and Joey Rasdien. She has also participated in Dreamgirls as Deena Jones and has been nominated twice for the role.

Her acting career also peaked when she featured in Motown and Knights of Music and earned a Naledi nomination at Gold Reef City. In 2021, the actress starred in Kaalgat Karel.

Tracey-Lee Oliver's comedy career

In 2014, Oliver joined the ranks of Goliath and Goliath and introduced a musical twist to the Kings and Queens of Comedy National Tour. Two years later, she bagged the role as one of the five leading ladies in Supreme Divas, performed in Joburg Theatre.

In 2018, she earned the role of Marc Lotterings's daughter Abigail Abrahams in the musical Aunty Merle. Oliver also landed the role of Annette in Jungfrau, which earned a Naledi Award nomination.

Tracey-Lee Oliver in The Journey

In 2020, comedian Tracey-Lee Oliver started an online show, The Journey, where she was also the producer. The show donated generous portions of the ticket sales to the Elgin Valley Covid Relief Effort.

In addition, she gave back to her hometown of Grabouw by helping families that were financially devastated during the Coronavirus lockdown.

She has also diversified into the podcast world with her production, The Theta Show. She hosts it with American actor Tim Reid, best known for his roles in TV programs, such as Venus Flytrap, Simon & Simon, and Sister, Sister.

What is Tracey-Lee Oliver's net worth?

The actress is yet to reveal her earnings and net worth online. However, most sources speculate that her net worth is between $500,000 and $1 million, which she has acquired from her blossoming singing, acting, comedy, and voice-over career.

Actress Tracey-Lee Oliver is a woman who wears many hats. She is a comedian, voice-over artist, and songstress. Thanks to her hard work and diversity, most fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.

