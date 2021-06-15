Emma Appleton's age, family, career, height, feet, TV shows

If you are into fictional medieval-inspired television series, perhaps you are familiar with The Witcher. It is one of the most-watched TV series because of its unique plot and notable cast. One cast member that is stealing the hearts of this show's fans is Emma Appleton. She plays the role of Renfri. Her diversity and excellent portrayal of this villainess have quickly made her a favourite. The spotlight has made fans curious to know of her biography, so we will be unveiling what is known of this beauty.

Emma Appleton is a talented actress who has risen to fame following her role as Renfri in The Witcher. Although most of her fans may know her from this role, she brings so much to the table.

Emma Appleton profile summary

Full name: Emma Jill Appleton

Emma Jill Appleton Date of birth: 11th December 1991

11th December 1991 Place of birth: Oxford, England, UK

Oxford, England, UK Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Emma Appleton's age: 29 years

29 years Famous for: The Witcher

Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 64 kgs

64 kgs Bust size: 31"

31" Waist size: 25"

25" Hips: 35"

35" Shoe size: 9

9 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Current residence: London

London Instagram: emmajappleton

Emma Appleton's bio

The talented actress was born on 11th December 1991 in Oxford, England, as Emma Jill Appleton and is 29 as of June 2021. Although she is yet to reveal more about her childhood, she does show that she holds her parents with the utmost respect.

She has revealed that her dad was active in her early life, and he used to play with her using fake guns. She also acknowledges that her mum has played an integral role in her career, an aspect that has left fans curious to know of Emma Appleton's parents.

She has several tattoos, some of which you will instantly notice, like the diamond tattoo on her wrist. However, she revealed in an interview that the most significant ones are the two on her ribs. One is a quote from her mum reading this too shall pass, and the other is a little gun signifying the fake guns her dad used while playing with her.

Jill has a curvy physique, and this has left fans questioning her body statistics. Emma Appleton's height is 5 feet and 11 inches. Her bust size is 31 inches, waist size is 25 inches, and hip size is 35 inches.

In addition to these statistics, fans have also asked about Emma Appleton's feet pictures and shoe size. It seems weird, but the fact remains that fans tend to pry on every single aspect of a celebrity. Her shoe size is nine.

Career

Initially, Emma's focus was on hair modelling. She started this career in her teen years, and following her success, she sent applications to different local modelling agencies. Luckily, one agency saw her potential, and this was the beginning of her modelling success. She has worked with notable brands, including Fred Perry, Rimmel, Toni & Guy, Goldwell, Converse, Spindle, Huf Magazine, and Office Shoes.

Besides modelling, Jill is also a prominent actress. As a child, attending drama class was one thing she enjoyed, so she wanted to start an acting career. Although most people know her as Renfri from The Witcher, Jill has appeared in other projects. Below are some of Emma Appleton's TV shows and movies:

Clique (2017-2018) as Fay Brookstone

(2017-2018) as Fay Brookstone Grantchester (2014) as Sally

(2014) as Sally The End of the F***ing World (2017-2019) as Kelly

(2017-2019) as Kelly The Nun (2018) as Elena

(2018) as Elena The Drink (2019) as Zoe

(2019) as Zoe Genius (2018)

(2018) Traitors (2019) as Feef Symonds

(2019) as Feef Symonds The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021) as Hannah

(2021) as Hannah Pistols (2021)

Some of her appearances in these works have caught the attention of multitudes. But, of course, the number one project that has drawn attention is Emma Appleton's character from Witcher. First, fans were shocked to see the cute, all-smiles actress portray a savage Snow White. Then, they were mesmerized to see her persona of a skilled fighter seeking vengeance.

Another of Emma Appleton's project that has become the talk of the town is her role as Nancy Spungen in Danny Boyle's biopic Pistols. However, most fans' attention was her being pictured wearing a fishnet stocking to help bring the mid-seventies theme to light.

Thanks to their incredible acting skills, she and her co-star Louis, who plays the hell-raising Sid Vicious, have become fans favourites. Fans cannot help but anticipate another project that features both Emma Appleton and Louis Partridge.

Emma Appleton's Instagram

The Witcher Renfri actress has a decent following on Instagram. She has taken advantage of this platform to keep up with her growing fan base. You can learn about her upcoming projects and other interesting things about her by flipping through this account.

One of such things is that she is drop-dead gorgeous. If we did not emphasize this enough, perhaps a look at Emma Appleton's pictures on Instagram will validate this.

Emma Appleton is a remarkable actress whose career appears to be on the rise. Her diversity, professionalism, and acting passion have made her a force to reckon with in this industry. Fans hope to see more of her in the future.

