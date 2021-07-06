Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy age, husband, net worth, career

Annie Murphy is an Emmy Award-winning Canadian actress who has made her mark in the entertainment industry as a prolific actress. Before her big break on Schitt's Creek, she found it hard to get work, and she was completely broke. But, she has been through the depths and made it out as a big success. Her life is just like a movie; read all about it here.

Annie Murphy could not be further from the role of Alexis Schitts that she plays. She is not a wealthy socialite with lots of money. However, she knows quite a bit about loss and being at rock bottom. Did you know that she dropped out of college? Get a glimpse at her now-glamorous life here.

Annie Murphy profile

Real name: Anne Frances Murphy

Anne Frances Murphy Date of birth: December 19th, 1986

December 19th, 1986 Annie Murphy age: 34 years

34 years Place of birth: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Gender: Female

Female Zodiac: Sagitarrius

Sagitarrius Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 2007–present

2007–present Annie Murphy's husband: Menno Versteeg

Menno Versteeg Siblings: None

None High school: Elmwood School

Elmwood School University: Queen's University, Concordia University

Queen's University, Concordia University Annie Murphy awards: Primetime Emmy, Gracie Awards etc.

Primetime Emmy, Gracie Awards etc. Known for: Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek Annie Murphy Instagram: @annefrances

@annefrances Twitter: @annefrances

Early Life

Anne Frances Murphy was born in Ottawa, Ontario. She was born on December 19th, 1986, and is an only child. In an interview with news today, she recalled that she was fascinated by her friends who had siblings and wished she had some.

Annie Murphy parents are both teachers, and her dad read to her a lot when she was a child. The books her dad read her are what got her interested in acting in the first place.

Education

She attended Elmwood School in Ottawa for high school. Her start in theatre began here when she would take part in stage productions, and she fell in love with acting.

After high school, she joined Queens University for a year but abandoned it and went to get a degree in theatre performance at Concordia University in Montreal. After this, she gained further training at the Canadian Film Centre Actors' Conservatory.

Career

Anna had just moved to the city, and she was looking for jobs, but opportunities were slim to none, and she mostly got roles with no lines every couple of months. She made a breakthrough and her acting debut was in 2007 in the crime-thriller television film Lethal Obsession.

Did Annie Murphy want to quit being an actress?

She got small and extra roles in several Canadian films, but she was not getting the break she desperately wanted. She was convinced that she would not make it as an actress and wanted to quit. In addition, her house had just burned down, her bank account was low, she had not booked a gig in over two years, and she did not know how she would get back on her feet.

When my place burned down, it was a serious lesson in losing things, but it was an even bigger lesson that things are just things and can be replaced in one way or another

Annie Murphy movies and TV Shows

Her downward spiral changed when she auditioned for the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek. Who plays Alexis Schitts? She got the part of Alexis, and finally, her life took an upward trajectory. Where is Schitts Creek filmed? The show was filmed in Goodwood, Ontario Canada.

Two years later, she moved to Toronto after 6 years in Montreal and starred in The Plateaus, a web series that she had co-created.

Some other notable Annie Murphy shows she has appeared in include:

Story of Jen

Lick

A Windigo Tale

Good God

Rookie Blue

The Beautiful Life: TBL

Annie Murphy in Blue Mountain State

Against the Wall

Beauty & the Beast

Notable awards and nominations

Her performance in Plateaus landed her a nomination at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards for Best Performance in a Program or Series Produced for Digital Media. At that same event, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Schitt's Creek. Annie Murphy would receive a nomination for this same role consecutively till 2020.

She has won several awards, including:

The Gracie Awards for Best Actress in a Breakthrough Role

The Dorian Awards for Best TV Performance Supporting Actress

The Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

The Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Personal life

Annie Murphy got married in August 2011 to a singer and musician, Menno Versteeg. Her husband is the lead singer of two bands, Hollerado and Anyway Gang. Hanging around her husbands' band gave her ideas for her web series about 4 insufferable musicians.

Menno Versteeg collaborated with his wife and Nick Boyd, to write the song A Little Bit Alexis. A song that Annie Murphy sang in season 5 of Schitt's Creek. Annie Murphy does not have any children.

Annie's battle with depression

In the Latest News about Annie, she has talked about her fight with depression. She became depressed in January 2020 during the Schitt's Creek farewell tour. After this, she was meant to begin shooting for her new show Kevin Can F--- Himself. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused the show to be postponed for two months.

She went to Canada to stay with her parents, and her mum noticed that she was crying about 12 times a day. Her therapist diagnosed her with depression, and she was placed on antidepressants. Murphy is now back at work and doing much better.

What is Annie Murphy's net worth?

Annie Murphy's net worth is estimated by celebrity net worth to be $4 million. Her major work in television has earned her a good amount of money.

Annie Murphy has been through it all yet, she comes out stronger and kinder every time. Her work in activism and philanthropy show just what a giving soul she has.

