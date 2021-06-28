Thuany Martins's biography: age, husband, photos, net worth, profiles

Nowadays, the natural gift of having a pretty face and the ability to show it off has become one of the most lucrative jobs out there. People can turn into celebrities by posting gorgeous images of themselves on several social media platforms, which gets better if they have many followers on those platforms. If these pictures generate lots of reactions from their followers, different brands may come calling. Especially, fashion brands may want the account owner to model some of their products. This is how Thuany Martins started in 2013.

Martins is a Brazilian model and influencer. Photo: @thuanymart

Source: Instagram

Thuany Martins came into the spotlight when she started posting pictures of herself on Instagram. She was 23 years old at the time, and her stunning photos set the internet on fire. The beautiful model rode on the back of this newly acquired popularity. As she gained more followers, so did her reputation as an Instagram queen.

Thuany Martins' biography

Birth name: Thuany Martins

Thuany Martins Also known as: Thuany

Thuany Date of birth: 8th of September, 1991

8th of September, 1991 Age: 29 years old

29 years old Profession: Model and digital influencer

Model and digital influencer Famous for: Posing an appearance on 100 Mexicanos Dijieron, a Canal Estrella program

Posing an appearance on 100 Mexicanos Dijieron, a Canal Estrella program Birthplace/hometown: Brazil

Brazil Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Current residence: Unavailable

Unavailable Religion: Not Available

Not Available Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Latino

Latino Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Dress size: Not available

Not available Tattoos: Yes

Yes Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Adrián Uribe

Adrián Uribe Children: Emily Uribe

Early life and bio

The famous model was born in Brazil. However, her parents are unknown, and so is knowledge about her siblings. So, what is Thuany Martins's age? Thuany Martins's age is 29 years. She was born on the 8th of September, 1991. Her zodiac sign is Virgo, which is connected to the element of earth.

Nevertheless, Thuany started gaining media attention in 2013 when she started sharing images of herself as a Brazilian model.

Career

Thuany Martins is a model and influencer. Her reputation as a top model got her a deal with the Fragmentos Model Management agency.

After becoming famous for her Instagram posts, different brands were jostling for Martins to be the face of their products to their online customers. Interestingly, she has made an impressive amount of successes and fortunes since then.

Family life

When Martins was pregnant with Emily. Photo: @thuanymart

Source: Instagram

Thuany Martins got married to Adrián Uribe on the 15th of May, 2020. The couple shared details of their wedding ceremony with their over three million combined followers. Thuany Martins husband, Adrián Uribe, is a television host, comedian, and Mexican actor. He has a degree in performing arts from the Institute of Performing Act in Mexico City.

Interestingly, he has featured in a couple of movies since his 2003 debut in Brother Bear. He has also starred in several television shows dating back to 2000. As a comedian with millions of followers, several of Thuany Martins's photos are available on her husband's Instagram page.

Since their wedding, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Emily. She was born on the 24th of October, 2020.

Martins became the happiest mother after delivering her baby girl, Emily. Photo: @thuanymart

Source: Instagram

Besides, a spectacular thing about Thuany and her husband's relationship is that they celebrate their birthdays on the same day. Adrián Uribe was born on the 8th of September, although he is almost 20 years older.

Social media engagement

Thuany Martins is primarily active on her Instagram page, where she has acquired a large fan base. She shares pictures of her modelling career with her followers. So far, Thuany Martins's Instagram account has over 500,000 followers.

Thuany and her husband when they tied the knot. Photo: @thuanymart

Source: Instagram

She also shared lovely pictures of her beautiful relationship with her husband, Adrián Uribe. The pre and post-pregnancy pictures of their daughter are a part of the memories she shares on the platform.

Thuany Martins' net worth

As a model and social media influencer, Thuany has amassed an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, as published on the Famous Birthdays website. Nevertheless, there is a possibility of an increase in a few years to come.

Thuany Martins is living happily with her husband and daughter. She has the Brazilian and Mexican national flags on her Instagram bio, so one can assume that she lives with her Mexican husband in Mexico. Even though she is not 30 years yet, she enjoys the fame and life of celebrities.

