Nicole Pantenburg: age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Nicole Pantenburg is a celebrity dancer and Hollywood actress. She has worked alongside big names in the music and movie industry and ended up marrying a celebrity R&B singer, Kenneth Edmond, popularly known as Babyface. She has over two decades of stunning experience in front of the camera.

Background information

The "Longshot" actress was born on the 10th of May, 1973, in San Dimas, California, United States of America, meaning that Nicole Pantenburg's age is 48 years. She is of Afro-American descent and also nicknamed Nikki, a stylised version of her name Nicole.

Not much is known about this celebrity dancer's parents, although she shares their pictures on special occasions. In addition, she has two siblings whose names are not public knowledge.

Career

Nicole Pantenburg loves dancing and carved a successful career out of it for herself. She was in Janet Jackson's If music video. Nicole Pantenburg and Janet Jackson are really close on a personal level outside of the business of dancing. The dancer has a great sense of fashion, and she models for some top fashion outlets.

Nicole's journey in Hollywood has been going on for a long time. She has a handful of movie credits. Some of Nicole Pantenburg's movie and television shows include:

Ghosts

Moesha

That ‘70s Show

Longshot

Chasing Papi

Nikki

For Your Love

Eve

Nicole Pantenburg's spouse and children

Nikki was married to the Grammy-award winning R&B singer and songwriter Kenneth Edmond, whose stage name is Babyface. Babyface is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, who has written and produced more than 26 number-one R&B hits with 12 Grammy Awards. In addition, on NME's 50 of The Greatest Producers Ever list, he was ranked number 20.

Besides his career in the music industry, he also acts. For instance, he appeared and performed on an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, titled Mr Walsh Goes to Washington (Part 2) in 1994.

Nikki and Babyface met in 2007 and dated for seven years before they decided to settle down in 2014. Nicole Pantenburg and Babyface got married in a studded star atmosphere.

The presence of celebrities may be associated with the social status of the couple in the entertainment industry. However, Babyface married twice before slipping Nicole Pantenburg's ring through her fingers on the altar. Additionally, he has two children from his last marriage.

The union with Kenneth Babyface Edmond is blessed with offspring. The couple welcomed a beautiful girl in September 2008, a year after they began dating.

Are Babyface and Nicole Pantenburg still together?

News of a possible divorce between Nikki and her husband filtered through the media in July 2021. Nevertheless, the couple confirmed the rumours in a statement that reads:

After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.

No specific reason was given for the breakup, except that the circumstances that led to it were irreconcilable. Babyface wants joint custody of their daughter and is also hoping that the judge will consider their prenuptial contracts during the process of wealth sharing.

Net worth

Nicole Pantenburg has a laudable career in the entertainment industry and has created a sizable fortune in her over 20 years of singing, dancing, modelling and acting. According to Biography Daily's website, Nikki's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

However, this amount could increase after the business of divorce is finalised. Her husband's net worth is estimated at $200 million, and she is entitled to a part of that sum in the event of a divorce.

The unfortunate break of the celebrities' marriage has been a concern to some of their fans. Regrettably, despite the years of expressing love to each other, Nicole Pantenburg's marriage also ends in divorce. Nevertheless, Nikki remains an interesting personality whose career in the spotlight makes it even easier to admire her talent.

