Raw talent, charisma, and alluring on-stage presence. Yo Gotti is one of those unforgettable artists. The talented artist has made a name for himself by creating chart-topping hits like Down In the DM, Rake It Up and Cold Gangsta. So, what is there to know about the famous hitmaker? From Yo Gotti's net worth to his relationship status, social media profiles, and more, here is what we know.

Yo Gotti at BuzzFeed's ‘AM To DM’ event in New York City during 2020. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Topics of interest that fans want to know about include details of his private life, how he rose to fame, his most famous songs, his current financial status, and everything else that makes up his impressive public persona. Here is all the information we could gather on the rapper.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Mario Sentell Giden Mims

Nickname: Yo Gotti/Mario

Date of birth: 19 May 1981

Age: 40 years old in May 2022

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Sexuality: Heterosexual

Religious beliefs: Christian

Current residence: Westlake Village, California

Current nationality: American

Marital status: Divorced (previously married to Lakeisha Mims)

Ethnicity: Black

Gender: Male

Weight: 63 kgs

Height: 170 cm

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Dark brown

Parents: Geraldine Mims (mother) father unknown

Siblings: Anthony Mims (brother)

Profession: Rapper/songwriter/businessperson

University: Southwest Tennessee Community College

Native language: English

Yo Gotti's Instagram: @yogotti

Besides the summary of what we know about the rapper, there is so much more to the Memphis native than what meets the eye. Here are more details on the fan favourite.

Yo Gotti’s age

Mario's age as of April 2022 is 40 years old. Having been in the industry since 1996, he has spent over half of his life making music and slowly cementing his place in the scene.

Yo Gotti’s wife

Another question people regularly ask is, 'who is Yo Gotti's wife?' Lakeisha Mims was married to the Memphis rapper from May of 1989 and enjoyed a strong, loving marriage throughout the years until they ultimately divorced.

There has been no confirmation of the date of their separation or divorce. Although unconfirmed, the former couple is said to share three children, and some reports claim it is two children instead. There is speculation that the rapper has three other children with Jammie Moses, but this fact is also unconfirmed. The duo has also split as of April 2022. Yo Gotti’s kids are rumoured to be currently living with him.

Yo Gotti and rumoured girlfriend Yaya Sandoval at Medusa in September 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Yo Gotti’s albums

Since the rap superstar burst onto the scene and released his first album in 1996, namedYoungsta's On a Come Up, he has released various iconic albums. Other albums since then include From da Dope Game 2 da Rap Game, Self-Explanatory, Life, Back 2 da Basics, Live from the Kitchen, I Am, The Art of Hustle, I Still Am, Untrapped and his latest album, CM10: Free Game.

Yo Gotti’s songs

According to various sources, some of his biggest musical hits include Rev. Grip, Down In The DM, Wildin', Pose (feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Megan Thee Stallion), 5 Star, Life As A Thug, Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj), Sold Out, Umma Do Me, The Truth, Wanna Play, Put a Date On It (feat. Lil Baby), Act Right, Castro and Cold Gangsta. However, Yo Gotti’s Down In The DM hit is considered his most well-known, mainstream song.

Yo Gotti’s profiles

Yo Gotti’s Instagram handle is @yogotti, and the rapper has a massive fanbase of 5.9 million followers as of 1 May 2022. Yo Gotti’s Twitter page can be found under the same handle as @YoGotti, with an impressive 1.9 million followers.

Yo Gotti and Mozzy at the CMG 2022 Press Conference in February 2022 in California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Yo Gotti’s label artists

If you have been asking yourself, 'is Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta related?' since they look alike, we can confirm they have no relation. However, Blac Youngsta is signed to Gotti's label named Collective Music Group, more commonly referred to as CMG. Other artists signed to his label are Wave-Chapelle, 4 Dugg, Zed Zill, Moneybagg Yo, and Snootie Wild.

How much money does Yo Gotti have?

How rich is Yo Gotti, you may ask? Considering he has so many hit songs, successful albums, and his record label, Yo Gotti’s net worth is estimated to be $16 million by various online sources. Yo Gotti’s house reflects his impressive wealth, as he spent $7.6 million on the six-bedroom home in Westlake Village, California.

Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti at the Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party in February 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Is Yo Gotti signed to Jay-Z?

The two label owners decided to create a partnership between Collective Music Group and Roc Nation, Jay-Z's colossal music label. Yo Gotti’s law interest is shared by Jay-Z, as their collaborative effort has been a driving force behind encouraging the Department of Justice to investigate Mississippi's poor prison conditions through legal efforts.

Yo Gotti's net worth is only one of the various impressive things the rapper can be proud of. Before making it mainstream, he was considered an underground artist for a significant part of his career. The rapper's latest philanthropy through attempting to improve the living conditions of prisoners in Mississippi is another admirable trait that makes fans love the financially well-off yet humble rapper even more.

