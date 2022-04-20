The game in the rap community is quickly changing if the demographics are anything to go by. Since its inception, the music genre was male-dominated, and females were not being heard. Queens like Nicki Minaj and Queen Latifah came in and completely changed the game leading to a surge of talented females who make better music than their male counterparts. So who is the new queen of rap in 2022? Keep reading to find out!

Who is the queen of hip-hop in 2022? Photo: @iamcardib, @Amy Sussman, @nickiminaj, @Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For the better part of the 2010s, Nicki Minaj ruled the airwaves and earned the moniker Queen of Rap. In 2022, the industry has numerous talented voices, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who are changing the trajectory of hip-hop.

Who is the top female rapper in 2022?

Who is the Queen of Rap now? The genre has seen a huge improvement in female representation, although they are not fully appreciated. Below are the top 20 female hip-hop stars. They are rated according to their popularity and smash hits released in the recent past. We have included their Spotify links too!

20. Erica Banks

Erica Banks is known for her hit single, Buss It. Photo: @trevorleit

Source: Twitter

Erica Banks is an American hip-hop star signed to Warner Records. She made her career debut in 2018 after dropping out of nursing school. Erica Banks is known for her charting single Buss It, which was certified platinum by RIAA.

19. Ppcocaine

PPcocaine gained fame on TikTok. Photo: @IggyRoom

Source: Twitter

PPcocaine, real name Lilian Catherine Diomi, is an American rapper signed to Columbia Records since 2020. The artist identifies as non-binary and uses he/she/they pronouns. PPcocaine gained on TikTok and is known for tracks like PJ, 3 Musketeers, and For That Cash.

18. Renni Rucci

Renni Rucci is signed to Wolf Pack Global Music. Photo: @rennirucci

Source: UGC

Renni Rucci, real name Courtney Rene, is signed to Migos’ Quality Control subsidiary, Wolf Pack Global Music. She rose to prominence after releasing remix versions of hits by Cardi B, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black. Renni Rucci's debut mixtape Big Renni was released in 2019, and one of its top songs is F*ck Em Up Sis.

17. Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia rose to fame after the release of her 2017 album, 1992 Deluxe. Photo: @princessnokia

Source: Instagram

Princess Nokia, real name Destiny Nicole Frasqueri, is signed to Arista Records. She gained international fame after the release of her second studio album, 1992 Deluxe, in 2017. Princess Nokia's other albums include Everything Sucks (2020), Everything is Beautiful (2020, and Metallic Butterfly (2014).

16. Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack's debut studio album, Whack World (2018), received widespread critical acclaim. Photo: @Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Tierra Whack was the break out star of 2018 signed to Interscope Records. Her debut studio album, Whack World, came out in 2018 and received widespread critical acclaim. Tiera Whack is also known for tracks like Unemployed (2019), Link (2021), and Stand Up (2021).

15. Lakeyah

Lakeyah is known for her hit song, Female Goat ft City Girls. Photo: @lakeyah

Source: Instagram

Lakeyah Danaee Robinson is a 21-year-old hip-hop star signed to Quality Control Music. She appeared in the XXL magazine freshman class of 2021. Her top hits include Female Goat ft City Girls, Reason, Young and Ratchet, and Too Much.

14. Dream Doll

Dream Doll is known for hits like Ah Ah Ah (2020) and You Know My Body (2021). Photo: @dreamdoll

Source: Instagram

Dream Doll, real name Tabatha Robinson, gained fame after starring in Bad Girls Club season 16 and Love & Hip Hop: New York season 8. Her debut mixtape, Life in Plastic, came out in 2017. Her popular hits include You Know My Body (2021) and Ah Ah Ah (2020).

13. Rubi Rose

24-year-old Rubi Rose gained recognition after the release of her 2019 single, Big Mouth. Photo: @therubirose

Source: Instagram

Rubi Rose Benton is a 24-year-old American rapper signed to Hitco Entertainment. She gained recognition after the release of her 2019 single, Big Mouth. Her first mixtape, For the Streets, was released in 2020. In 2021, Rubi was featured on the XXL Freshman List.

12. Flo Milli

Flo Milli is known for hits like In The Party and Beef FloMix. Photo: @flomillishit

Source: Instagram

Flo Milli, real name Tamia Monique Carter, made her career debut in 2015 and is signed to RCA Records. Her singles, In The Party and Beef FloMix, were certified gold in the United States. In 2020, Flo Milli was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

11. Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty is known for songs like Poppin and Smack. Photo: @riconasty

Source: Instagram

Rico Nasty, real name Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, is a 24-year-old rapper signed to Atlantic Records. She gained international prominence in 2018 after releasing top tracks, including Poppin and Smack. Rico Nasty has one studio album, Nightmare vacation (2020) and six mixtapes.

10. Kash Doll

Kash Doll is a Republic Records signee known for hits like Ice Me Out (2018) and For Everybody (2017). Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, is signed to Republic Records. Her top tracks include Ice Me Out (2018) and For Everybody (2017). Kash Doll has collaborated with leading artists like Big Sean, Meek Mill, and Iggy Azalea.

9. BIA

Whole Lotta Money ft Nicki Minaj is one of BIA's greatest hits. Photo: @bia

Source: Instagram

BIA, real name Bianca Miquela Landrau, is an American rapper signed to Epic Records. She released her first EP, Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado, in 2018 and her second EP, For Certain, in 2020. The remix of her BIA's song, Whole Lotta Money, featuring Nicki Minaj, reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

8. Snow Tha Product

Snow Tha Product is an independent hip-hop artist. Photo: @snowthaproduct

Source: Instagram

Snow Tha Product, real name Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza, is an independent American hip-hop artist. She was initially signed to Atlantic Records from 2012 to 2018. Snow Tha Product's popular projects include the VIBEHIGHER compilation album (2018) and Good Nights & Bad Mornings 2: The Hangover mixtape.

7. Coi Leray

Coi Leray has collaborated with several industry heavyweights, including Nicki Minaj. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Coi Leray Collins is signed to Republic Records. She has two mixtapes, Everythingcoz (2018) and EC2 (2019). Coi Leray released her debut studio album, Trendsetter, in 2022 and is known for tracks like Blick Blick ft Nicki Minaj and No More Parties.

6. City Girls

City Girls is a rap duo from Florida consisting of rappers JT and Young Miami. Photo: @citygirls

Source: Instagram

City Girls is a hip-hop duo from Miami, Florida. The girls are JT, real name Jatavia Shakara, and Young Miami, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee. The rap group gained recognition in 2018 after making a guest appearance on In My Feelings by Drake. City Girls have two studio albums, Girl Code (2018) and City on Lock (2020).

5. Latto

Latto is an RCA Records signee known for hits like Big Energy and Muwop. Photo: @latto777

Source: Instagram

Latto, real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens, is a 23-year-old American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. She started on The Rap Game TV series in 2016 and later signed with RCA Records in 2019. Rapper Latto is known for hits like Bitch from da Souf, Muwop, and Big Energy. As of 2022, she has two studio albums, including Queen of da Souf (2020) and 777 (2022).

4. Saweetie

Saweetie has released several hits, including My Type, Icy Girl, and Tap In. Photo: @Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Saweetie, real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is known for hits like Icy Girl, Tap In, Best Friend, and My Type tracks. Her debut EP, High Maintenance, was released in 2018, followed by her Icy EP in 2019. Rapper Saweetie's debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, is set to be released later in 2022.

3. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has several chart-topping tracks and collaborations. Photo: @Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was signed to 300 Entertainment in 2018. She released her first mixtape, Fever, in 2019, followed by Suga EP in 2020. Rapper Megan's debut studio album, Good News, came out in 2020, and she is the recipient of several musical accolades.

2. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has been at the top of the hip-hop industry since the early 2010s. Photo: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, was the top female rapper of the 2010s. She rose to international fame after the release of her debut studio album, Pink Friday, in 2010 and followed it up with the release of several platinum-selling albums. She was the first female artist to have 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries and is one of the best-selling music artists. Nicki Minaj is credited with pioneering the increasing number of modern female rappers.

1. Cardi B

Cardi B has set multiple records in the hip-hop community since her debut in 2016. Photo: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, signed to Atlantic Records in February 2017. She had her big break in 2018 following the release of her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which went triple platinum. Rapper Cardi B has since broken several records, including being the first female rapper to get multiple RIAA Diamond-certified tracks, having the best-selling female rap album of the 2010s, and becoming the only woman to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist.

Giving the answer to who the best queen of hip-hop is in 2022 is definitely not simple because all the ladies in the industry are talented. Nicki Minaj is still at the top after more than 10 years. Stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Saweetie have already caught up and are giving the genre great feminine energy.

