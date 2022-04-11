60+ best Shweshwe traditional dresses for 2023 (with images)

Shweshwe traditional dresses are known for their vibrant colors and patterned prints. They have been around for decades and will not fade away anytime soon. 2023 is another year to witness diverse creativity in making Shweshwe a contemporary fashion piece while maintaining its traditional vibe.

Shweshwe traditional dresses. Photo: @tswanafied, @boitydoll (modified by author)

Shweshwe dresses have become a common wedding theme among people of color because most couples today choose traditional attire over modern white wedding gowns. This African material can be customized to create any design you want.

Best Shweshwe traditional dresses for 2023

Shweshwe clothes come in a variety of colors and designs. Here are the top 50 best attires to rock in 2023. Pictures in this article are social media posts from fashion models, bloggers, and clothing designers.

1. Peplum Shweshwe dress

Peplum Shweshwe dress. Photo: @tswanafied

Bodycon mini peplum Shweshwe dresses are sleek, edgy, and even futuristic. Most women find showing off their beautiful legs and skin flattering. Moisturize your legs properly before you wear this dress.

2. Shweshwe dress with a trail

Shweshwe dress with a trail. Photo: @tswanafied

A Shweshwe dress with a trail is among the most flattering traditional wedding silhouettes for African women. The dress is easy to wear even though its design looks complicated.

3. High-low Shweshwe dress

High-low dress. Photo: @tswanafied

A short and flaring high-low dress can be modest if worn appropriately. No matter how cute you look in this dress, wear cycling shorts underneath when going to windy places or during windy days.

4. Unique green dress

Shweshwe traditional dress. Photo: @tswanafied

This dress yields a tiny waistline and elongates your height. You can wear your Sheshwe clothing with matching gloves to look more classy. Keep your accessories simple and minimal, so the outfit remains the center of attention.

5. Shweshwe dress with a trail

Shweshwe dress with a trail. Photo: @tswanafied

This Shweshwe dress with a trail is easy to accessorize because it matches the light-skin complexion. You can also pick materials with colors that match darker skin tones.

6. High-low Shweshwe traditional dress

High-low Shweshwe traditional dress. Photo: @faddicofficial

The ideal length for this Shweshwe traditional dress is the front hem touching slightly above the knee at the front while the hem at the back reaches your ankles. Try not to go shorter or longer than that.

7. Long maxi Shweshwe dress

Classy Shweshwe dress. Photo: @dressedbyarato

A maxi Shweshwe dress is the correct length if you can walk comfortably without stepping on the hemline. Wear heels to keep the hem off the ground if the dress is too long.

8. Mermaid Shweshwe dress

Long Shweshwe dress. Photo: @tswanadresscode

Mermaid designs are the ideal Shweshwe traditional dresses in 2023. If you wear this outfit, please wear seamless underwear to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Underwear lines can kill a fabulous look, no matter how stunning the dress is.

9. Green midi dress

Green midi dress. Photo: @tswanadresscode

If you wear a short flaring dress that shows off your legs, try covering other body parts. For example, pick a mini dress with long sleeves to balance out the proportions of the look and not make it too revealing. s

10. Mini Shweshwe dress

Mini Shweshwe dress. Photo: @tswanafied

A mini Shweshwe dress looks classy and modest if it fits your body. A dress that is too tight will move up your thighs as you sit or move. Avoid wearing high heels because they make walking on uneven surfaces in a short dress harder.

11. Sleeveless skater dress

Sleeveless skater ensemble. Photo: @lynettemashitisho

Give your outfit a modern look with this off-shoulder Shweshwe print dress. It can be worn when attending social or official events. Remember to consider the weather. A windy day should tell you not to wear a flowing dress outside.

12. One-shoulder modern Shweshwe

One-shoulder modern Shweshwe. Photo: @ndaloh_creations

Keep it traditional in a modern way with this white and blue ensemble. The ruffle detail on one shoulder and the layered hem make it ideal for weddings.

13. Strapless caramel ensemble

Strapless caramel ensemble. Photo: @tswanafied

Make your day a caramel affair with this beautifully created piece of clothing. The mermaid style creates an elegant appearance, and the outfit looks stunning with minimal makeup and accessories. Combine your Shweshwe fabric with silk to make this unique dress.

14. Colorful Shweshwe wedding attire

Orange wedding attire. Photo: @tswanafied

Make your wedding vibrant with this bright wedding gown. Create a magical dress made from tulle, sequins, lace, sparkles, and beautiful Shweshwe fabric.

15. Red sleeveless attire

Red sleeveless attire. Photo: @tswanafied

Make your day a blue affair with this beautifully created piece of clothing. The red lace at the hem adds a modern touch to the outfit.

16. Blue Shweshwe dress

Unique Shweshwe traditional dress. Photo: @tswanafied

Ladies of all ages can wear this maxi flare ensemble. It only shows a little skin, making it a decent choice for all informal occasions.

17. Checkered sleeveless maxi

Checkered sleeveless maxi. Photo: @buhlemtungwa

This ensemble is best suited if you are attending a traditional-themed event. Please keep it simple with minimal makeup and a few accessories.

18. Strapless off-shoulder party dress

Strapless off-shoulder party dress. Photo: @mandinantsikwe

Blue and yellow are great color combinations for brightening your appearance. The off-shoulder sleeves give it an elegant appearance and will make you stand out.

19. Short-sleeved mermaid attire

Short-sleeved mermaid attire. Photo: @k_couture

Simplicity is the new fashion in 2023. This mermaid ensemble has common Shweshwe prints and patterns but still stands out as a great traditional fashion piece.

20. Sequined orange Shweshwe gown

Sequined orange Shweshwe gown. Photo: @didadabhay

What are you planning to wear on your big day? Make it a colorful affair with a beautifully created orange Shweshwe gown.

21. One-shoulder plus-size attire

One-shoulder plus-size attire. Photo: @asandile_designs

The good thing about the Shweshwe fabric is that the material looks great on everyone, irrespective of size. This midi-flare ensemble is flattering on curvy ladies.

22. Traditional peplum attire

Traditional peplum attire. Photo: @boitydoll

Keep it traditional in a modern way with this fashionable ensemble. It is an ideal choice for informal events and social gatherings.

23. Trendy mermaid-cut Shweshwe dress

Mermaid-cut Shweshwe dress. Photo: @tswanafied

When it comes to conventional fashion, there is no limit to the designs you should create. A blend of orange, tangerine, and gold colors can make you a fashion queen.

24. White Shweshwe wedding dress

White Shweshwe wedding dress. Photo: @tswanafied

Create the best traditional wedding gown that combines Shweshwe and the usual white wedding fabric. Make your big day a fashionable occasion to be remembered.

25. Classy green dress

Classy green dress. Photo: @tswanadresscode

This type of attire is a perfect choice for fancy evening occasions. The outfit enables you to steal everyone's attention at the event effortlessly.

26. Blue and white multi-layered wedding attire

Blue and white multi-layered wedding attire. Photo: @sleek_afrik

Blue and white Shweshwe patterns are a match made in heaven. They bring out vibrant vibes in everyone on your big day! Most couples choose this color combination for their weddings.

27. Layered Shweshwe garment

Custom-made garment. Photo: @ayanda_njilo

Layered maxi attires are some of the best Shweshwe bridesmaids traditional wedding dresses. The ensemble is comfortable, and your maids will have a great time the entire time.

28. Embellished single-sleeved

Embellished single-sleeved Shweshwe dress. Photo: @funkyresy

Blue Shweshwes are timeless in the world of conventional fashion. Get a premium look with minimal white and flower details.

29. Blue off-shoulder outfit

Off-shoulder outfit. Photo: @shweshwedresses

A woman's joy is being able to stand out and look vibrant in their outfit. Create a charming and elegant look in this blue off-shoulder outfit.

30. Free-flowing ensemble

Free-flowing ensemble. Photo: @styled_bythabim

Mix green with other colors to create unique Shweshwe patterns. You can keep it simple but fashionable by choosing this A-line green dress with blue detailing. It is the best attire for carrying out casual errands.

31. Maxi-pocket dress

Maxi-pocket ensemble. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

This maxi-pocket ensemble confirms that decency and fashion blend well. The look is simple yet classy, and the color gives the Shweshwe fabric a fashional escape from the usual dark blue.

32. One-shoulder fish-tail dress

One-shoulder fish-tail ensemble. Photo: @shweshwedresses

Bring out your best features with this figure-hugging ensemble. Fish-tail details are common in conventional wear and help flatter your figure.

33. Green flare party dress

Green party ensemble. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Take your sassiness to the next level with this green party ensemble. Above-the-knee flared outfits make your movements easy and fun.

34. Off-shoulder fitting Shweshwe dress

Off-shoulder fitting Shweshwe outfit. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Put your curves on a fashionable display in this off-shoulder figure-hugging ensemble. Be the standout guest at the ceremony.

35. Shoulder wrap midi-flare outfit

Shoulder wrap midi-flare. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Create an elegant fashion with red and white fabric. Apply matching makeup, and remember to keep accessories to a minimum.

36. Butterfly-sleeved traditional Shweshwe outfit

Butterfly-sleeved traditional Shweshwe attire. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Become a sporty princess with your little girl in these matching conventional attires and sneakers. The outfit can be worn when out with your family for photoshoots and other social events.

37. Pink-yellow bracelet-sleeved party dress

Pink-yellow bracelet-sleeved party dress. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

You do not need a crown to become a princess. Be the center of attention at parties in this pink and yellow ensemble.

38. Sleeveless high-neck midi-dress

Sleeveless high-neck midi-dress. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Shine bright like a diamond in this colorful ensemble. Wear matching shoes and sunglasses for a complete princess vibe and appearance.

39. Single-shoulder asymmetrical pleated hem outfit

Single-shoulder asymmetrical pleated hem outfit. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

This bold and energetic traditional print takes your bossy moves to the next level. Natural makeup will go well with the colors.

40. Single balloon-sleeved asymmetrical ruffled attire

Single balloon-sleeved asymmetrical ruffled ensemble. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

White details are always a great match for any Shweshwe color. Finish the look with matching shoes and hair.

41. Elegant Shweshwe party ensemble

Shweshwe party dress. Photo: @_baegaleng

Blue clothes are the best Shweshwe bridesmaids traditional wedding dresses. This mini-flare ensemble will elevate your fashion pick on a sunny wedding day. Blueprint and matching strappy sandals never disappoint!

42. Maxi Shweshwe ensemble

High maxi outfit. Photo: @zama.ni_designs

Create an elegant appearance with doing the most by wearing Shweshwe Tswana traditional wedding dresses. Well, this outfit says it all! White will always remain a perfect match for blue.

43. Official Shweshwe ensemble

Official Shweshwe ensemble. Photo: @kgubedugirl

Mixing deep and light shades of blue gives you a sophisticated appearance. The outfit beautifully covers the body and is flattering on all body types.

44. Flared outfit with straps

Flared outfit with straps. Photo: @mmantshu

Design your entire outfit from Shweshwe fabric. Enhance the style with straps, laces, and matching footwear for a complete African fashion.

45. Pink maxi Shweshwe attire

Maxi Shweshwe ensemble. Photo: @tumi_nakedi

Be the princess in your kingdom in this lovely pink Shweshwe maxi gown. Get a matching headpiece and high-heeled shoes for a whole shine.

46. Layered Shweshwe party dress

Layered Shweshwe party dress. Photo: @nomthwakazi_magoloza

When attending parties, a girl should feel comfortable and fashionable in her outfit. This green-layered party dress and yellow shoes will do the trick.

47. Green one-shoulder attire

One-shoulder attire. Photo: @africanfabricanddesignske

African conventional attires are just as attractive as modern ones. Expand your fashion imagination by creating something that best brings out your personality.

48. Double-pocket midi-wrap dress

Double-pocket midi-wrap ensemble. Photo: @styles.africa (modified by author)

Shweshwe Zulu traditional dresses like this one will make your day fabulous. The design suits a bride or maid who believes simplicity is the new elegance. Keep things to a minimum with this grey ensemble for lobola negotiations.

49. Blue Shweshwe mini-dress

Blue Shweshwe mini-dress. Photo: @ingomso_fashion

Every girl needs a mini-flare ensemble in their closet. This blue attire can flatter your figure and make you a few years younger!

50. Peplum puff-sleeved attire

Peplum puff-sleeved attire. Photo: @mmantshu

Peplum puff-sleeved attires are some of the best Shweshwe bridesmaids traditional wedding dresses. Keep that fashion crown high with this beautifully created mini attire. The bright colors and minimum details make it elegant.

51. Cute sleeveless mermaid dress

Cute sleeveless mermaid dress. Photo: @leahgambule

Are you celebrating your anniversary or any other important event? Make it special and memorable with a creatively designed Shweshwe gown.

52. Leteisi-Shweshwe ball gown

Leteisi-Shweshwe ball gown. Photo: @tsholo_dikobe

A blend of Shweshwe and leteisi fabrics creates magic and pure elegance. This gown's color combination, accessories, and details will make you appreciate traditional designs even more.

53. Green Shweshwe midi dress

Green Shweshwe midi dress. Photo: @nana01gp

Look no further if you need cute Shweshwe Zulu traditional dresses in 2023. This flare ensemble will do the trick. The green and white color combination looks great.

54. Semi-official Shweshwe attire

Semi-official Shweshwe traditional outfit. Photo: @gee_dhlamini

Dress to impress in this blue figure-hugging ensemble. It outlines your curves but still makes you look presentable.

55. Red Shweshwe wedding gown

Red Shweshwe wedding gown. Photo: @shopmireila.com

Shweshwe traditional dresses for makoti are supposed to be decent but should stand out. This red gown will leave a great impression.

56. Shweshwe party ensemble

Shweshwe party ensemble. Photo: @maxine_makeup_.

Since blue Shweshwe dresses are common, switching it up to green ones and other colors. This short flare ensemble can be worn at your birthday party, a special dinner date, or any other event worth remembering.

57. Fishtail Shweshwe attire

Fishtail Shweshwe attire. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings

Let the world see your well-defined curves in this figure-hugging Shweshwe that flares to the knees. Fishtails are common but fashionable, and they help flatter your figure, especially if you are pear shapes.

58. Butterfly-sleeved ruffled dress

Butterfly-sleeved ruffled ensemble. Photo: @francoisvedemmefashion

Take traditional fashion a notch higher in this ruffled ensemble. Matching makeup and minimum accessories help bring out the best in conventional fashion.

59. White Shweshwe wedding dress

Orange strapless party ensemble. Photo: @faddicofficial

A white Sheshwe wedding dress makes a bold statement and is the new sensation in modern styling. Turn heads at your wedding with this unique wedding ensemble. Combine your Shweshwe fabric with cotton wedding materials and laces for a fabulous dress.

60. Sleeveless peplum attire

Sleeveless peplum attire. Photo: @antherline

Ladies of all shapes and sizes look great in peplum attires with a fish-tail detail. The different shades of blue and flower details create irresistible elegance.

What is a Shweshwe dress?

Shweshwe traditional attires are made from printed cotton fabrics that are initially indigo (dark blue). In modern South Africa, the ensemble comes in various colors and prints, often designed with other types of fabrics for a contemporary appearance.

Shweshwe fashion is here to stay as more designers develop new features daily. 2023 is another year where women shine in Shweshwe traditional dresses, whether attending parties, going to the office, or weddings.

