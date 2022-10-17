In South Africa, brides wear makoti attire on special occasions to make them stand out and show off how stylish they are. The print on these dresses varies depending on the bride's ethnic background. The best part is you are not limited to the design, so you can choose to light up your event in your showstopper dress. So, go through these designs for options you could explore.

Unlike the norm, South African brides are more explorative and creative in veering from traditional makoti attire to more classy and modern ones. They also play around with accessories to create incredible looks that perfectly balance modern and traditional fashion. So, if you are looking for a design to wear to your makoti or are attending a family or friend's makoti ceremony, check out these options:

Classy makoti attire, outfits and clothing

What do you wear to a makoti? Depending on your style, ethnic background and personality, go through the design options provided below:

1. Zulu makoti dress

Zulu makoti dresses are more complex than white wedding dresses. The dress comprises different elements with specific meanings and significance. It has the isicholo to signify that the young woman is no longer available for courting, a veil, a beaded cape with an isicwaya draped over it, and a beaded apron won over the isidwaba and the pleated skirt.

Accessories that put the look together include beaded necklaces, ropes of twisted calfskin, beads of pebbles tied around the ankles, bangles made from white cow-tail fringes, earrings and bracelets. Piecing up all these accessories and clothes to create the outfit might be a little overwhelming. Therefore, you could opt for a modern Zulu makoti outfit by tweaking some of these accessories to your liking.

2. Swati makoti dress

A Swati bride can never go wrong with the traditional emahiya, a piece of cloth tied on the shoulder. The best part about Swati traditional makoti attire is it comes in bright colours like red, yellow and blue. Therefore, it requires minimal effort to accessorise.

Nonetheless, if you choose to accessorise the Swati makoti dress, you can still wear a crown called a sidlodo, characterised by two bunches of large black feathers. So, if you are looking for a look to emulate, try this Swati makoti dress.

3. Xhosa makoti dress

What do Xhosas wear? A typical Xhosa bride wears a long striped dress, a stylish doek (head tie) and an apron. The doek is tied to slightly cover the eyes to show respect to the elders. The doek can be substituted for the isicholo (the hat). You could accessorise the look with a statement beaded neckpiece and bangles.

A stylish Xhosa makoti dress gives you the ideal opportunity to showcase the beauty and sophistication of Xhosa culture. These gorgeous dresses are the tip of the iceberg of how gorgeous you can look in your attire. The accessories you choose will go a long way in elevating your look. Nonetheless, do not feel pressured; let your look match your personality.

4. Venda makoti dress

Venda culture embraces bright colours with striped patterns, making it appealing for your traditional makoti dress. Traditionally, the bride wears a stripped wrap-around skirt, a headband, necklaces, braces, earrings and beaded aprons. However, consider this red gown if you wish to add a little twist to your look. It exudes modern fashion with hints of traditional Venda fabric.

5. Tswana makoti attire

Tswana colour tones are more laid back, giving you the leeway to play around with your design. For instance, this mermaid design is more modern and classy but with enough hints of the Tswana traditional culture.

6. Sepedi makoti attire

Sepedi print is more inclined to the toned-down and cool shades in the colour pallet. This means the dress' design would go a long way in elevating the look. For instance, this off-soulder design does that. So does the dress' flowy design and length. The headscarf ties the look together.

7. Shweshwe makoti attire

Shweshwe print is a subtle yet gorgeous print. It has a wide array of colours to choose from, giving you room to express your creativity depending on your mood and personality. Alternating different fabrics brings out the masterpiece that is this gorgeous makoti dress. You could tweak the designs a little bit to match your personality.

8. Tsonga makoti dress

Very bright colours and flowery patterns characterise Tsonga traditional attire. Modernised styles elevate the Tsonga style. So, consider this design if you are looking for the perfect balance between simplicity and sophistication, especially for your Tsonga makoti dress.

9. Traditional makoti dresses

If you are going ham on traditional attire, be prepared for the rollercoaster that is piecing up the whole attire. However, there is so much satisfaction with how good the attire looks. For instance, if you are going for the Sepedi attire, you will be required to wear your outfit with the hele, the inner fabric worn around the waist. You will also be required to wear the Metshek, the top.

The Sepedi dress looks completely put together when paired with the head jewellery called Moruka.

10. Modern makoti dress design

If you are more adventurous and are wondering what to wear to a makoti, consider this modern and dramatic design. The glittery detail on this dress's fabric makes the design flattering and classy. The intricate design on the neckline makes it perfect for a chubby girl and adds further to its appeal.

Finally, the hat adds to the whole look and ties everything together. So, if you are looking for modern Shweshwe makoti dresses, this is your cue to replicate this design.

South African makoti attire is richly endowed with the country's rich culture and tradition. Every tribe has pieces of outfits, accessories, fabric patterns and prints that are symbolic of the occasion. Nonetheless, granted this age of creativity, designers are veering off traditional outfits and trying to merge them with modern designs to create masterpieces. So, this list highlights the different designs you could consider.

