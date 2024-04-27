South Africa's newest millionaire, thanks to a PowerBall Plus win, is now able to fulfil a dream of reuniting with their daughter and meeting their grandchild

The man said he and his wife were unable to see their child, who lives overseas, due to financial difficulties

The operator of the national lottery, Ithuba, announced three lucky individuals won the PowerBall draw last Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's newest millionaire won big in the PowerBall Plus, allowing him and his wife to travel overseas and reunite with their daughter after years of being separated.

PowerBall Plus winner heads overseas

According to TimesLIVE, the family could not see each other as his daughter lives in America. The family was separated due to financial challenges.

The couple also looks forward to meeting their grandchild for the first time. The excited grandparent, who bought his winning ticket in Johannesburg, plans to buy a special gift for his grandchild to remind her of the love from Africa.

The winner said:

"We want to buy a special gift for the little one. We're not sure what yet, but something meaningful that represents Africa so she always remembers that she has people who love her on the other side of the world.”

3 winners strike it big

The national lottery operator announced three lucky winners from the recent PowerBall draw, with one player claiming the R13,309,154.20 jackpot. Two other winning tickets have not yet been claimed.

Mzansi send love

Most people in Mzansi wished they could also become winners by playing the national lottery. While some wanted a cut, others expressed happiness for the grandfather.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Kontrol expressed:

"May he never fall into Ponzi schemes in the name of "investments"."

@Abia Kgarudi Mogane joked:

"Wait until that money hits the bank account. You'll hear we've been dreaming of visiting Dubai."

@Alfred Pereira commented:

"If true, enjoy and good luck. I just wish all these recent millionaires and billionaires shared their wealth with Sassa pensioners."

@Khuthadzo Ravhuhali said:

"The person never needed the money if they could afford to have their daughter abroad."

@Matshipi Tau Monare shared:

"God and ancestors reaching out."

@Kgomotso Alison exclaimed:

"lol, so the daughter abroad couldn't at least 'help' her parents travel to see them? hai."

@Leonie Mentoor said:

"Congratulations, sir. I hope you stay blessed."

