One lucky soul in South Africa is over R40 million richer after taking a chance on the lotto, and they have no idea

An announcement of the jackpot winner on the 12th of July 2023 did not reach the right person, as the prize money is still waiting

The National Lottery iThuba put out the call to let the person know that they should claim the life-changing amount of money

Someone in South Africa has R44 million to their name and may not even know it. The National Lottery of South Africa got the results for a big jackpot.

A Standard Bank user is R44 million rand richer but is yet to claim the prize.

Source: Getty Images

The CEO of The National Lottery Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, explained how they would help the winner handle such an enormous prize. Netizens were envious as they commented on a social media post about the jackpot prize.

Standard Bank user wins more than R40 million on lotto jackpot draw

On 12 July 2023, the National Lottery iThuba drew the numbers for a R44 331 253 jackpot win. IOL reports that Charmaine Mabuza is urging the winner to come forward and claim the jackpot winnings. The CEO explained that the lotto has a team ready to help the winner to claim the millions.

How long does SA National Lottery iThuba winner have to claim winnings?

According to IOL, Charmaine Mabuza explained that the potential winner has 365 days to claim from the time of the draw. The money will go to charity through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund if it's not claimed. Anyone who is the winner should have a valid id, winning tickets for verification, details and a bank account.

Twitter users just drool over 44 million National Lottery jackpot

Many people commented on the post announcing that someone won R44 million. Most admitted that they wished they were the winners.

@ColdexRM2022 commented:

"I nearly screamed thinking I won."

@PStemele said:

"Standard Bank stand up."

@tjmotau13 wrote:

"Congratulations."

@AiyandaGov added:

"Standard Bank has upgraded into the Lotto business."

@Sifundo44771017 manifested:

"I'm next."

