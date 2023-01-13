A lucky South African citizen became R72.9 million richer overnight thanks to PowerBall

The National Lottery shared the great news on Twitter, claiming you could be next

Some people made it known that they feel the lottery is a scam as this claim happened too quickly

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Someone’s life changed overnight thanks to the South African Lottery. A player won a whopping R72.9 million and took the title of the first PowerBall winner of 2023.

Someone in South Africa woke up smiling after winning the R72.9 million jackpot. Image: Twitter / @sa_lottery

Source: Twitter

Many people play the lottery religiously, dreaming of the day all their numbers show up on the screen. This was the reality for one lucky SA citizen.

IOL reported that the winning numbers, according to the website, were 8, 22, 27, 37, 50 and PowerBall 9 and a lucky person guessed them.

The National Lottery posted the exciting news to their official Twitter page:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“CONGRATULATIONS to the #PowerBall jackpot winner who won over R72 MILLION from the 10/01/23 draw. You could be the next multi-millionaire by playing #PowerBall PLUS today on https://lottery-sa.co.za/3vzACWS for the R42 MILLION estimated jackpot.”

Sore losers drop spicy comments

Some Mzansi peeps were a little cheesed off that it wasn’t them who won… so they took to the comments to air their frustrations.

Take a look:

@mazinywecanti said:

“Scam this lottery. One person, not even share where did he get her numbers alone. In the daily Lotto, they always share similar numbers. This one is always a one-man jive.”

@Nyanda73410392 said:

“From 2010 up until now the better price I received was R590 in 2016. Lotto is nothing but legal criminality, I can't take this anymore now I spend more than R60 on each and every draw but get nothing in return congratulations to the fake winner.”

@MaryAnnDurban said:

“That was claimed fast...within hours. Where was the winning ticket bought?”

@TheJonno50 said:

“What was the wager on this and was it a quick pick? I sincerely hope it’s not a family member of the NLC board members.”

Gauteng man bets twice on same lucky Lotto numbers, wins both times

In related news, Briefly News reported that it's said lightning never strikes the same place twice, at least not unless you're one very lucky Mzansi man.

A 57-year-old geologist who bet twice on the same numbers in the Lotto Plus has walked away with a double jackpot.

The anonymous man won a total of R803 434.20 in the April 14 draw. It's reported the winner used a banking app to play and opted for the manual selection of his lucky winning numbers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News