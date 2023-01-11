Former Black Motion member Mörda Mohosana has been taken to court by the group in theft accusations of recording studio apparatus

According to the evidence posted on Black Motion's Twitter page, the court has ordered Mörda to restore the possessions no later than Friday, 23 January

People have since shared their views in the comments section. One person said: "After this, they're gonna fight for the name Black Motion. It's sad to watch"

Black Motion has taken Mörda to court and won the case. The group posted pictures on Twitter suggesting that Mörda broke the door and "stole" some of the recording studio equipment.

"Tick-Tock. “Always enter like a kitten and leave like a lion. But NEVER enter like a lion and leave like a kitten. Always be humble." #TheRestIsHistory #RemainHumble," Black Motion captioned the pictures.

When curious Twitter users asked Black Motion why they decided to take this matter to the public eye, Black Motion said it was to avoid being labelled.

Fans weigh in on Black Motion vs Mörda court case

Many fans have dragged Black Motion for bringing their private matter to Twitter, while others picked sides.

@Sewelankoana responded:

"I don’t care what the story is but I’m on Thabo’s side. He’s been trying hard to keep Black Motion alive and we are grateful."

@OhFlipItsVuyo wrote:

"This is very sad man. There are songs that you guys made that I listen and enjoy to this day. Why are you guys fighting now? Why is Bongz doing all this? Or uphaphiswa ke gore o jola le Zinhle?"

@IAMGIFTSA said:

"I speak for every South African fan of this duo that this is indeed heartbreaking. It was never meant to end, especially like this."

@Nwabi_0913:

"How convenient that you only showing us a judgement against Bongani. Also show us what's needs to be done by you to resolve this."

