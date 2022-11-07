Murdah Bongz, aka Bongani Mohasana, a former member of Black Motion, dropped his solo album, Asante , recently, while his former bandmate Thabo Smol seems to have moved on

Black Motion had its first performance featuring new member Kabelo Kamo and fans away not shy to let them know what they thought

Netizens had mixed reactions as they reviewed the video of the brand-new Black Motion performing together

Black Motion found a replacement for Murdah Bongz. Some fans recognised Kabelo, aka Problem Child, in a video, causing a buzz on Twitter.

Many fans expressed that they were relieved to see the music band would carry on without Murdah. Black Motion's video showed many fans that they still have what it takes.

Who are the members of Black Motion?

A video shared on Twitter shows that Black Motion's latest live performance blew South Africans away. In the video, Black Motion's latest addition, Kabelo Kamo, who fans called Problem Child in the comments, can be seen working the stage.

Many netizens could not stop singing his praises for becoming a part of Black Motion. Others debated whether Kabelo made Black Motion better.

@S_phokazi commented:

"I don’t understand?"

@Basse25_ commented:

"He does it so effortlessly."

@sewelankoana commented:

"This video of Problem Child makes me so happy I’m retweeting it for the third time today.I’m so happy for him. He’s been at it for years, and finally, he gets to shine."

@Bee_Belz commented:

"The way I love Black motion . I'm glad Thabo didn't let it go down the drain."

@OupaTladi

"@Phonelessdj has been in the game even before #blackmotion was formed,he's the perfect person to replace Mòrda.I trust him on the desk."

@Mnix27 commented:

"I'd have probably lost my voice at the end of this set."

@DeeRolaz commented:

"They must choose another name…this is not Black Motion."

Murdah names 1st solo album after Asante following Black Motion split rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle's daughter Asante is the namesake of Murdah's first solo album after gossip that he left Black Motion.

Murdah, aka Mörda for solo promotions, dropped Asante on 28 October 2022. The project has performed well on streaming platform services.

Murdah Bongz, according to ZAlebs, was completely chill about dropping his first studio album. Murdah worked as a duo with Thabo Smol for over ten years, making hits together.

