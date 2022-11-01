Musician and reality star Murdah Bongz has dedicated his first solo album to his adorable daughter Asante

The highly anticipated album was released on 28 October 2022 and is already doing well on streaming services

Murdah released the album months after social media users speculated that he had left the music duo Black Motion, which he had been a part of for over a decade

Murdah Bongz dedicated his first solo album to his daughter, Asante. Image: @murdahbongz and @djzinhle

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle's daughter Asante is the name inked on Murdah's first solo album following rumours that he left Black Motion.

Murdah, who now goes by the stage name Mörda for solo promotions, released the album, Asante on 28 October 2022. It has been doing exceptionally well on streaming platform services.

Murdah Bongz, according to ZAlebs, was not nervous about presenting his first body of work to the public. Murdah worked as a duo with Thabo Smol for over a decade, producing hits together.

He presented his own style this time and was unworried about the reception. ZAlebs reports that Zinhle, his wifey, was more nervous than Murdah.

Zinhle took to Instagram to reveal how Murdah was feeling before the release of Asante, writing:

"When I came home,. I thought Bongani might be nervous about the release, but he was calm. Before I got home, my beautiful man had gone outside to pray for the album release. It was raining that night and his willingness to stay in the rain and pray is the reason I love and support him. He takes nothing for granted He gave his heart to this album" wrote Zinhle as reported by ZAlebs

DJ Zinhle proud of Murdah Bongz's first solo album

