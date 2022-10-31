DJ Zinhle is delighted that her man Murdah Bongz has released a solo album named after their daughter Asante

The DJ Zinhle - The Unexpected star took to social media to celebrate Murdah's success in pursuing his solo dreams

The news come after Black Motion was rumoured to have split, which trended for several months as fans worried about their favourite duo

DJ Zinhle has celebrated Murdah Bongz's solo album, 'Asante,' by writing a lengthy social media post. Image: @djzinhle and @murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz's solo album has finally been released, and DJ Zinhle is overjoyed.

According to TshisaLIVE, the 10-track project Asante, named after their daughter, was released on Friday, 28 October.

Zinhle quickly took to Instagram to congratulate her husband on the achievement. The Umlilo hitmaker praised Murdah for taking the risk, despite social media users harshly criticising him following rumours that he was leaving Black Motion for good.

"My beautiful & talented husband dropped his first solo project today, a 10-track album named after our daughter Asante.. I’m so proud of you @murdahbongz, congratulations my love!"

On Instagram, DJ Zinhle shared the following heartwarming post:

Did Black Motion call it quits?

Murdah Bongz made headlines in 2022 for all the wrong reasons when he changed his name to Mörda. Many people believed that Black Motion had come to an end.

However, both Mörda and Thabo Smol have come out to say that the music duo will continue to make music even though they are pursuing different avenues at the moment.

Thabo Smol, according to TshisaLIVE, is overjoyed that Mörda is making his solo debut. He claimed that everything they are doing now is for culture and to influence the younger generation.

DJ Zinhle dragged after bragging about Murdah Bongz' solo album

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle, who used to be South Africa's darling, just can't catch a break on Twitter anymore. Tweeps attacked her for celebrating Murdah Bongz's new album, which is currently number 1 on Apple Music.

People said Zinhle is gloating about her husband's album because she was behind Black Motion's split, insinuating that her plan is paying off. Bitter trolls then told her to be proud of Murdah in private.

Black Motion members Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol went their separate ways earlier this year, and Murdah released Asante as his first solo album, reported Zalebs.

