Shebeshxt has officially revealed the lineup for his upcoming one-man show

The Limpopo rapper will be joined by big names, including Kabza De Small and Master KG, for his event

Fans can't wait to see their faves live and support Shebe on his anticipated show

Mzansi is excited after Shebeshxt finally revealed his one-man show's star-studded lineup. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Thwerka wena! Mzansi is about to witness a movie at Shebeshxt's upcoming one-man show. The Lebowakgomo superstar finally announced the star-studded line-up for his event, and fans can't wait to witness the magic.

Shebeshxt one-man show line-up revealed

Fans have been counting down to Shebeshxt's one-man show since the beginning of December 2023, and the day is almost here.

The popular Thwerka hitmaker has finally revealed the line-up for his event and brought together some Limpopo superstars, including Pleasure tša Manyalo and Master KG.

Shebe also summoned Kabza De Small and Podcast and Chill's MacG and Sol Phenduka to make the event extra special.

The show is expected to take place on Saturday, 27 January 2024 at Propaganda Club in Pretoria. Hopefully, no one catches a bottle this time around!

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's show

Shebeshxt's supporters have been waiting for this day and are looking forward to seeing their fave perform:

malleymalvens_iv said:

"Y’all were supposed to fill up a stadium!"

evamodika was proud of Shebe`;

"Love it for you, homeboy. Twerka!"

seabi088 posted:

"Shebeshxtra in propaganda, we're gonna be there ka time!"

bokangtakalo was excited:

"I can’t wait to see you Shebeleza!"

tshep_ang69 blessed Shebe:

"May God bless you, Shebeshxt, all the time!"

cherry_ka_mjita was disappointed:

"Ah but you honestly needed a stadium for this. All the best, Katlego, if he is with us who can be against us."

Shebeshxt loses his cool on stage

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Shebeshxt cursing at a fan mid-performance.

The rapper lost his cool after the fan threw an object on stage, and netizens took Shebe's side while throwing shade at the unknown fan:

Aniam2023 asked:

"Why do people like to throw things on stage when artists are performing? This reaction could have been avoided."

