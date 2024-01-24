Kabza De Small is working on a song with popular TikTokker Thato Joseph Mashifane, AKA Sesi Maria

The content creator posted the video on Instagram, where Kabza De Small previewed the song on Instagram live

Supporters of the funny Sesi Maria congratulated the internet sensation, and some advised him to trademark 'Sharp Neh'

Kabza De Small teamed up with Thato Joseph Mashifane to create a new song. Image: @sesinthato, @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Amapiano DJ Kabza De Small has shared a snippet from his upcoming song, which he collaborated on with a popular TikTokker.

Kabza De Small and Sesi Maria in studio

Taking to Instagram, Thato Joseph Mashifane, AKA Sesi Maria, shared a preview from Kabza De Small's Instagram live, where he shared a preview of the upcoming release.

The content creator posted a video of Kabza De Small and another man jamming to the song. Reacting to the song, Thato said:

"This was also a shock to me."

Supporters rally behind Sesi Maria

Many are anticipating this to be Sesi Maria's big break. The supporters of the funny social media star, congratulated the internet sensation, and some advised him to trademark 'Sharp Neh.'

namhla_mankune:

"Go and patent the term "Sharo neh" go patent it at the department of trade and industry. Its government owned and also look up, Trademarks. You are now an artist with creative work and could claim royalties from this term. Do it now. Before people start making t-shirts etc with your ideas."

jeany_ndlovu:

"They better pay you or do your best Ses Maria."

ladydu_sa:

"When God locates you."

thandomfundisi:

"Your voice is beautiful!!! Congratulations on your collaboration."

thobby_xo:

"You better be getting Royalties for this, cause it would be messed up if your not."

fairykeleesh:

"How I wish there was a poetic verse ka sis Maria saying something to Joyce, or a simple hey wena Joyce."

Who is Sesi Maria?

According to Kaya 959, Thato hails from Dennilton, Mpumalanga, and began content creation after losing his job in 2022.

When he first started out, he mentioned numerous times that his family thought he was crazy. He now takes bookings as he markets himself as an actor, rapper, vocalist and a beat maker.

Kabza De Small's Imithandazo becomes his 2nd biggest hit

In a previous report from Briefly News, according to Spotify charts, Imithandazo by Kabza De Small became the Amapiano DJ's biggest hit.

The music pioneer's first big hit is Asibe Happy, and he features DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku in the joint.

