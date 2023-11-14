Water hitmaker Tyla revealed she's about to remix her hit song but left some details aside

She posted a picture on Instagram with a necklace with the letter 'T' and made her followers guess with whom she'd be collaborating with

Netizens put up several superstars as suggestions, but the sultry singer responded to none

Tyla announced a surprise 'Water' remix but hid the surprise artist. Images: Jason Mendez/Getty Images, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Johannesburg-born international superstar Tyla is cooking something big, and she's hinting at collaborating with an American superstar to take her record-breaking hit song Water.

Tyla announces Water remix on Instagram

The singer posted on her Instagram account two photographs. One was a picture of her wearing a necklace with a letter T pendant hanging on her back, and the other was a paper scribbled 'Water Remix'.

She simply asked her followers to guess who she was remixing with.

Check out Tyla's remix announcement below:

Social media users take turns guessing who is on Tyla's remix

Her followers and celebville had fun anxiously guessing who could be on the remix. The most notable guess was Chris Brown, as the pair once had a link up, and the most impressive guess was Beyoncé. Check out the comments below:

bontle.modiselle asked:

"Ladies? Ayra? Tems? Summer Walker? Gents? Chris Brown? Rema? Wiz?"

thekimbino was convinced:

I know who it isn’t. Trevor Jackson

sariahstory said:

"Chris Brown is the only correct answer."

hajeeys ordered:

"Chris Brown or we don't want it."

sungukhosa remembered:

"Beyoncé has a photo like this with the Tiffany diamond... There's no way right?"

enoshakoola requested:

"If it's not Nicki Minaj don't even drop it."

kgosi_reba suggested:

"Burna, Tems, Wizkid, Chris Brown."

levyngrey recommended:

"Not all songs need a remix."

Officially_Kriz advised:

"You have to feature Tems on this song if you want it to do better. Yoh know this!! Tems or nothing."

