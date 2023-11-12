Sports superfan Mama Joy went on social media to gush about her generous partner and show off her gifts

She posted pictures of Gucci shopping bags, and jewellery and even revealed what the man looks like in a selfie

Mzansi speculated about the origin of Mama Joy's mystery man, guessing she met him during her recent trip to France

Joy Chauke famously known as Mama Joy, recently stunned Mzansi by announcing that she is in a relationship.

She showed how her man spoiled her with a series of pictures on her Twitter page.

Mama Joy thanks her boyfriend

The gifts included Gucci items and jewellery with French engraving that read "Je taime" meaning I love you.

Mama Joy thanked her bae in the caption and asked what her followers thought of the expensive presents.

"What about this? My man has got a taste. Thanks, babe for the gifts. What do you think SA? I am a lucky woman nee?

SA fascinated by Mama Joy's love life

Fans were quick to shower the couple with love, but many were stunned that she was in a biracial relationship.

Mzansi people started connecting dots in the comments section. Some believe that Mama Joy might have crossed paths with her mystery man during the Rugby World Cup in France based on the engraved jewellery.

@ChrisExcel102 mentioned:

"Hau Mama Joy I didn’t know you were married to De Klerk."

@SciTheComedist stated:

"He must buy you a farm next. Do it for South Africans.✌✌"

@thandomasanabo said:

"Seems like Springboks were not the only winners in Paris. Thatha wena Mama Joy. "

@relotegile wrote:

"Not gonna hate on a doll in love, love it for you doll."

@logacrimz commented:

"Oh, Mama Joy you brought us umkhwenyana from France. Check this, baie mooi.❤️"

@iamRTI added:

"Nah you securing the land by any means can't hate on that."

@KabeloMohlah02 tweeted:

"Mama Joy I love this for you.❤️Nkosiyam."

Mama Joy clears the air about who funds her trips

