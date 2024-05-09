One stunning lady celebrated her 30th birthday in style, and social media users loved the clip

In the footage, the hun can be seen dressed in pink, and her hubby surprised her with a brand-new car

People enjoyed watching the woman's content as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the stunner's gift

A lady threw herself an all-pink-themed 30th birthday party, and netizens loved it! She shared a video on TikTok, which left peeps in awe.

A woman received a brand new car on her 30th birthday in a TikTok video. Image: @nomcebodorah

Hubby surprises his wife with a car on her 30th birthday

One lucky woman in Mzansi was the envy of many after a clip of her being gifted a new car by her husband went viral. In the footage shared by @nomcebodorah on the video platform, the lady and all her guests can be seen dressed in pink.

As the video continued, her hubby made an announcement while showcasing the brand-new car wrapped in a black cloth parked in the garage awaiting its new owner.

@nomcebodorah was overjoyed with emotions as she walked towards her new baby. Her loved ones cheered her on while she took each step towards her whip.

Watch the video below:

Online users respond positively to the woman's video

Mzansi netizens reacted with joy and envy to @nomcebodorah's precious gift, in awe of how lucky she was, while others simply wished her a happy birthday.

Penny Mkam said:

"Love seeing women getting spoiled and treated right."

N'waNgonyama gushed over the woman's gift, saying:

"Lol, I always say "Shadani asina mona" hai ngino mona. Wow, this is beautiful. May God keep this man for you. You are so blessed."

Vee_Zikhali commented:

"Beatific, love the fact that everyone respected dress code."

MbaliJay Masango wrote:

"Whatever you said in your prayers......can I copy and paste it."

Miss K simply said:

"Congratulations sis, this is beautiful."

