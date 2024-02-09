A young lady inspired others by making a big girl purchase that many dreams of getting

The stunner left peeps in suspense as she revealed her brand-new car, which left netizens in awe

Many people rushed the lady's comments as they congratulated her on becoming a motorist

A woman posted a video showing her experience of becoming a car owner. The young lady's video was inspirational, showing how much she's winning in life. The clip of the young lady unveiling her car attracted thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thoroughly enjoyed the video.

A South African lady unveiled her brand new car in a TikTok video. Image: @nancyndlovu

Mzansi woman buys a brand new whip

In a TikTok clip shared by @nancyndlovu, on the video platform, shows a young lady standing in front of her car, which was wrapped in a black cloth. As she stood with a bouquet of flowers in her hand, the black cloth slowly began to be removed, eating up the suspense of online users. The car was finally unveiled, and it was it was a beautiful red Toyota Starlet.

Watch the video below:

Online users applaud woman for getting car

Many people flocked to the comments as they congratulated the young woman on her big girl purchase.

EyeGoDie gushed over the lady's clip, saying:

"Jeans, congratulations on buying those perfect jeans... and the car before I forget."

TheNjomc wrote:

"Congratulations sisi nawe umuhle."

Karaboangelique22 said:

"Congratulations mama."

Lebootee commented:

"Well done, baby."

Njabulo Mhlongo simply said:

"I love this car."

